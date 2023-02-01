Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
richlandsource.com
Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate
Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro
Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Marshall, 4-star RB out of Cincinnati, names 3 B1G programs among top 4
Jordan Marshall has narrowed his list to 4 teams, and 3 hail from the Big Ten, as the 4-star running back from Cincinnati (Moeller) is getting set for a summer commitment announcement. Marshall has named a top 4 of Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He will take officials to...
richlandsource.com
Sidney tops Tipp City Tippecanoe
Riding a wave of production, Sidney surfed over Tipp City Tippecanoe 52-33 in Ohio girls basketball on February 1. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney faced off on February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest
Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
High-Level JuCo Point Guard Transferring To Cincinnati In 2023
UC beefed up its future backcourt on Thursday.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Chillicothe Huntington topples Chillicothe Southeastern
Chillicothe Huntington walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Southeastern 39-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville
Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Seaman North Adams dodges a bullet in win over Peebles
Seaman North Adams posted a narrow 55-52 win over Peebles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Seaman North Adams and Peebles played in a 58-40 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
Parents only: No spectators allowed at Taft-Woodward basketball game after fight
Parents and cheerleaders will be the only people allowed in the gym when the next Taft and Woodward basketball game tips off on Friday, according to the Cincinnati Public School district.
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati is home to some incredible old-school architecture -- evidenced by its eclectic Airbnb market. Here are 20 of the best homes to rent in the city.
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
kevinmcsports.com
PC comeback pops out at buzzer at Xavier
Devin Carter and the Friars fell short in an overtime classic at Xavier. How close, how competitive is the Big East this season? Sure hope you got a load of Providence-Xavier Wednesday night. Who knows how this campaign is going to unfold over the final month, plus the Big East...
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Fox 19
Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
linknky.com
95 years of Drees Homes: Locally based homebuilder celebrates anniversary
Fort Mitchell-based Drees Homes, one of the oldest home builders in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, celebrated their 95th anniversary last Tuesday. Founded in 1928 by German immigrant Theodore Drees, the company has grown into the 19th largest privately owned home builder in the United States. Drees built his first home in Wilder, which was a brick cape cod that is still standing today.
