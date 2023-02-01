ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
BATAVIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro

Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Sidney tops Tipp City Tippecanoe

Riding a wave of production, Sidney surfed over Tipp City Tippecanoe 52-33 in Ohio girls basketball on February 1. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney faced off on February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School. Click here for a recap.
SIDNEY, OH
richlandsource.com

Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest

Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
CASSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville

Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
XENIA, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WEST HARRISON, IN
kevinmcsports.com

PC comeback pops out at buzzer at Xavier

Devin Carter and the Friars fell short in an overtime classic at Xavier. How close, how competitive is the Big East this season? Sure hope you got a load of Providence-Xavier Wednesday night. Who knows how this campaign is going to unfold over the final month, plus the Big East...
CINCINNATI, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
Fox 19

Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
AKRON, OH
linknky.com

95 years of Drees Homes: Locally based homebuilder celebrates anniversary

Fort Mitchell-based Drees Homes, one of the oldest home builders in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, celebrated their 95th anniversary last Tuesday. Founded in 1928 by German immigrant Theodore Drees, the company has grown into the 19th largest privately owned home builder in the United States. Drees built his first home in Wilder, which was a brick cape cod that is still standing today.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy