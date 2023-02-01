ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, OH

Steel Ohio Media

Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night

According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 in Montgomery due to a crash

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A crash in Montgomery is blocking the three right lanes on soutbound I-71, Thursday morning.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe.
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Colerain police respond to shooting, one person injured

CINCINNATI — One person has been transported after a shooting in Colerain Township, Thursday morning. Colerain police responded to the Northgate Meadow Apartment on Arborwood Drive for a reported shooting at 9:30 a.m. One victim...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington﻿

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A "male shooter is in custody" in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-75 at the Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the right lanes along northbound I-75 at the Norwood Lateral has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking lanes on the interestate during Wednesday's evening commute. According to the Ohio Department...
NORWOOD, OH
WDTN

House fire prompts fire crews to respond in Xenia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews received a report that a house was on fire in Xenia on Thursday. According to Xenia Dispatch, the dispatch center received a call at 6:26 p.m. to respond to a fire at a home on Thursday in the 1700 block of Rockwell Drive.
XENIA, OH

Comments / 0

