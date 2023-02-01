Read full article on original website
Hermantown wins big over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Future Class A foes Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Hermantown boy’s hockey faced off on Thursday. The Lumberjacks playing their final season in AA before becoming a conteder for the Class A title. The Lumberjacks went into the Thursday’s game unbeaten in their last four games visiting Hermantown as they went hunting...
UMD Bulldogs softball team warms up for season opener Friday
The UMD Bulldogs will be stepping up to the plate soon to get their 2023 season started. “We have a lot of juniors, like ten of us. I think the upperclassmen are like more leaders to like guide the younger class. I think that’ll be helpful for the future,” says junior shortstop Kiana Bender.
Christian tallies 100th point helping Duluth East earn 6th straight win over Superior
Cole Christian tallied his 100th career point Wednesday helping the Duluth East boy’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over Superior at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Christian scored the Greyhounds’ first two goals in the first period, the second being the milestone point, then added an assist off a Grant Winkler goal in the second period. Statton Mass scored East’s final goal in the third period.
Beyond the Playbook: CEC boy’s hockey transitioning to Section 7A next season
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s hockey team will be doing something they’ve never done before, becoming a class single A team for the first time in program history next season. “It’s kind of a tough deal because we’ve been AA forever. My staff and I, we were we absolutely...
Fresh off top ranked sweep UMD men’s hockey skates into No. 10 Western Michigan
Duluth morphed into upset city last weekend as the unranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team swept then-number one ranked St. Cloud State University. Skating in as underdogs the Bulldogs put away 11 goals in 5-3 then 6-3 wins, with four coming from Ben Steeves, while only allowing six goals to earn their third win in a row.
Esko boy’s, Proctor girl’s basketball win on Tuesday
The Esko boy’s basketball team won their 12th game of the season on Tuesday, while the Proctor girl’s squad won their 14th. Esko hosted the Hermantown Hawks who scored 13 unanswered points to open the game before and Esko timeout. The Eskomo’s battled back and won by the...
New Superior City FC hires Otto Berti as first head coach
Superior’s newest soccer club the Superior City FC has hired Otto Berti as their first-ever head coach. The announcement was made Thursday. Berti is a familiar face to the Northland soccer community. He served as an assistant coach for Duluth FC last year and has been involved with the...
Head Coach Curt Wiese talks UMD football’s 32-man 2023 recruiting class
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team announced the signing of 32 players to their 2023 recruiting class. Of those incoming freshmen 16 are from Minnesota, 11 are from Wisconsin, three are from Nevada and two are from Illinois. The list includes four wide receivers, two tight ends, two...
Brandon Weatherz: Welcomed warm up for the weekend
Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect until noon as wind chills approach -50 for northeast Minnesota into Douglas, Burnett, and Washburn Co., and -40 elsewhere. Highs stay near zero this afternoon, then warmer air moving in keeps lows in minus single digits tonight. We quickly warm back to 20s tomorrow, and fortunately, there isn’t another significant cool down in sight. Temps will remain near and above average from Saturday through next week.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Auto racing: Allouez Bay racing event postponed to Feb. 18
Every once in a while you see things that cause you to shake your head in bewilderment, the type of things you can’t even make up, defying both logic and common sense and seem to happen in America more places than most. Barry Sinex, one of the driving forces...
Taking the Duluth Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for the Special Olympics. For 25 years the, people have jumped into freezing cold lakes to raise money for this cause. It goes towards the year-round athletic and health based services for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities in Minnesota. Ahead of this...
What’s Brewing: Moose Lake “Fishing for Vets”
There will be a lot of ice holes drilled on Moose Head Lake next weekend. Moose Lake Brewing Company is hosting the 6th annual “Fishing for Vets” ice fishing contest. It supports Wounded Warriors. “It helps us get veterans outdoors,” Logan Shiflett with Wounded Warriors said. “That’s what...
Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery
DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters. The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship. The new structure...
Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth
Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
Man Arrested After Making Threats To Shoot At Duluth Airport
DULUTH, Minn. — A man is behind bars after making threats to shoot at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning. The Duluth Police Department says the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. when a 51-year-old man from Virginia was supposedly suffering from a mental health issue and making threats to shoot.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
