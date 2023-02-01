Blue Valley Northwest student choir selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

A Kansas City area school choir is preparing to grace a world-renowned stage.

The Blue Valley Northwest choir will share the stage at Carnegie Hall with some of the nation's best youth choirs.

"Carnegie Hall is one of the most prestigious stages in the world," said Beth Richey-Sullivan, choral conductor at Blue Valley Northwest. "And so there are definitely a limited number of concerts per year that happen on the stage of Carnegie Hall so to get to be a part of one is really special."

They'll be more than just a part of the the event; the group of nearly 70 student singers will have a solo opening performance.

"We're main stage," she said. "It's really exciting."

The significance is not lost on Adam Koehler, a senior at Blue Valley Northwest.

"This is sort of like the climax of maybe even high school itself," he said.

It's also a sign for sophomore Ruby Rocker that their hard work paid off.

"All I'm thinking is I love this, this is my home, this is my happy place, and this is where I'm supposed to be," she said.

The performance is coming up on March 6.

—