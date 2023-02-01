Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville
Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
St. Clairsville outduels Glen Dale John Marshall in competitive clash
St. Clairsville knocked off Glen Dale John Marshall 79-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall played in a 92-78 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont
Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cadiz Harrison Central designs winning blueprint against East Liverpool
Cadiz Harrison Central stretched out and finally snapped East Liverpool to earn a 71-57 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Last season, East Liverpool and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with February 2, 2022 at East Liverpool High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton comes to play in easy win over Minerva
Carrollton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Minerva during a 53-15 beating for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva squared off with January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Convoy Crestview overcomes Celina's lead to earn win
Celina tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Convoy Crestview rebounded for a 56-27 victory on Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Celina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an...
richlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
richlandsource.com
Malvern mollywopps East Canton
The force was strong for Malvern as it pierced East Canton during Tuesday's 72-47 thumping in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Malvern opened with a 21-7 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Caldwell handles stress test to best Sarahsville Shenandoah
Caldwell swapped jabs before dispatching Sarahsville Shenandoah 60-52 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off with December 14, 2021 at Caldwell High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
NFL player on Super Bowl team indicted in Ohio rape, kidnapping case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden today announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
Comments / 0