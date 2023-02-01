Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Hermantown wins big over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Future Class A foes Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Hermantown boy’s hockey faced off on Thursday. The Lumberjacks playing their final season in AA before becoming a conteder for the Class A title. The Lumberjacks went into the Thursday’s game unbeaten in their last four games visiting Hermantown as they went hunting...
WDIO-TV
Fresh off top ranked sweep UMD men’s hockey skates into No. 10 Western Michigan
Duluth morphed into upset city last weekend as the unranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team swept then-number one ranked St. Cloud State University. Skating in as underdogs the Bulldogs put away 11 goals in 5-3 then 6-3 wins, with four coming from Ben Steeves, while only allowing six goals to earn their third win in a row.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East, Denfeld both pick up wins on home ice
The Duluth East boy’s hockey team extended their win streak to five games on Tuesday, while Duluth Denfeld snapped a five game skid. The Greyhounds hosted Centennial where they won by the final score of 7-4. Caden Cole and Cole Christian each scored a goal in the first period.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East celebrates Schubitzke, Svobodny on National Signing Day
Wednesday marked National Signing Day for college football. Duluth East celebrated hosting an afternoon signing ceremony. Carter Svobodny officially committed to the University of Mary Marauders football team, while Brady Schubitzke put pen to paper to join the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils. “My whole life I was always watching...
WDIO-TV
Head Coach Curt Wiese talks UMD football’s 32-man 2023 recruiting class
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team announced the signing of 32 players to their 2023 recruiting class. Of those incoming freshmen 16 are from Minnesota, 11 are from Wisconsin, three are from Nevada and two are from Illinois. The list includes four wide receivers, two tight ends, two...
WDIO-TV
New Superior City FC hires Otto Berti as first head coach
Superior’s newest soccer club the Superior City FC has hired Otto Berti as their first-ever head coach. The announcement was made Thursday. Berti is a familiar face to the Northland soccer community. He served as an assistant coach for Duluth FC last year and has been involved with the...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery
DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters. The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship. The new structure...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth
Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to award a local hunter. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. The annual award recognizes someone whose actions are symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage, including responsible, respectful and safe practices. Nominations include all hunting seasons, and the committee will focus on a singular action or event rather than long-term conservation programs. The deadline to submit hunters is February 15.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Moose Lake “Fishing for Vets”
There will be a lot of ice holes drilled on Moose Head Lake next weekend. Moose Lake Brewing Company is hosting the 6th annual “Fishing for Vets” ice fishing contest. It supports Wounded Warriors. “It helps us get veterans outdoors,” Logan Shiflett with Wounded Warriors said. “That’s what...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
WDIO-TV
Halvor Lines launches truck driving school to help get more drivers on the road
The workforce shortage is impacting everyone. And a change in federal law now says you can’t drive a truck without going to school first. That’s why Halvor Lines, which is headquartered in Superior, has started their own truck driving school. It’s called Halvor Gold CDL Training. About 350 people have graduated so far, since it began in 2020.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
northernnewsnow.com
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief
Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
FOX 21 Online
Man Arrested After Making Threats To Shoot At Duluth Airport
DULUTH, Minn. — A man is behind bars after making threats to shoot at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning. The Duluth Police Department says the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. when a 51-year-old man from Virginia was supposedly suffering from a mental health issue and making threats to shoot.
WDIO-TV
Community Action Duluth offers free tax filing services
Community Action Duluth is offering free tax filing services for certain northland residents this season. If you or your family makes less than $58,000 dollars a year, you can get your taxes done for free by IRS certified volunteers. They are offering both in-person and online services. They will offer walk-in clinics every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 4:30pm and on Saturday mornings starting at 9:00am. Tax filers are encouraged to swing by Community Action Duluth and pick up a packet to fill out prior to their clinic visit in order to shorten their wait time. The organization also has links to free tax filing software posted on their website.
