ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Two men hurt in shooting near Grand Canyon University

The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The data shows that overdose deaths in Arizona are seemingly on a downward trend has experts looking...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed

PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Strep cases on the rise in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is fighting for his name to be cleared in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Florida history. Mark Herman was convicted of first-degree murder of a well-known Palm Beach oil executive in 1976 but was granted clemency in 1992 after witnesses changed their story. Now, he’s trying to get a pardon to completely clear his name, and the victim’s children are joining him in that fight to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care

Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Pinal County library in legal battle over first amendment rights

Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Concerns continue after social media threats at an Ahwatukke high school

Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway

PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy