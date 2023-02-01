Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Future of Arizona's desalination dreams dashed by Sonora's governor
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
AZFamily
Two men hurt in shooting near Grand Canyon University
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
yumadailynews.com
Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed
PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
AZFamily
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
AZFamily
Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is fighting for his name to be cleared in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Florida history. Mark Herman was convicted of first-degree murder of a well-known Palm Beach oil executive in 1976 but was granted clemency in 1992 after witnesses changed their story. Now, he’s trying to get a pardon to completely clear his name, and the victim’s children are joining him in that fight to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention.
fox10phoenix.com
Shocking: Man darts in between traffic along the I-10 in Arizona
The video, which was taken by a truck's dash camera and shared with FOX 10 by the head of a trucking association, shows a man crossing multiple lanes of traffic on the I-10 in the West Valley. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Arizona man sentenced to 43 years in prison after killing 2 people
SACATON, Ariz. — A Sacaton man has been sentenced to spend over 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering two people in separate instances occurring nearly three years ago. Jordan Antonio Sullivan, 24, of the Gila River Indian Community was recently sentenced to spend 25 years in...
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
AZFamily
Pinal County library in legal battle over first amendment rights
Families fight to save program helping Arizona kids with disabilities and their parents
PHOENIX — Valley families are pleading with Arizona leaders to extend a program which empowers them to care for their children with disabilities. The Parents as Paid Caregivers Program is at risk of being shut down. It pays parents to take care of their children with disabilities. The program...
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
AZFamily
Concerns continue after social media threats at an Ahwatukke high school
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
fox10phoenix.com
Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway
PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
