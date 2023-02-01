Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder in Florida wants a pardon and he has the support of the victim's family. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A woman with the Phoenix Fire Department gets on the...
KOLD-TV
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
knau.org
New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities
The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to...
Families fight to save program helping Arizona kids with disabilities and their parents
PHOENIX — Valley families are pleading with Arizona leaders to extend a program which empowers them to care for their children with disabilities. The Parents as Paid Caregivers Program is at risk of being shut down. It pays parents to take care of their children with disabilities. The program...
AZFamily
Concerns continue after social media threats at an Ahwatukke high school
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
KSLTV
Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding
OREM, Utah – In early January, Brian Lickey discovered someone was using his food stamps card for a spending spree in Arizona. “There are charges that landed within seconds or less than of each other,” Lickey said. The dozens of transactions quickly drained Lickey’s entire benefits balance in...
AZFamily
Pinal County library in legal battle over first amendment rights
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 4 hours ago.
knau.org
Arizona tribal water rights settlements to receive millions in federal funding
The U.S. Department of the Interior will allocate tens of millions of dollars in funding for tribal water rights settlements in Arizona and elsewhere. Nearly $140 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go to the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project and another 40 million will be devoted to a settlement between the Navajo Nation and the State of Utah.
KOLD-TV
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Major insurance provider may no longer be accepted at Arizona hospital
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Dignity Health's Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Group are down to the last day of negotiations before people have a tough choice to make: Pay more or drive further for affordable medical care. Earlier this...
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
AZFamily
Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is fighting for his name to be cleared in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Florida history. Mark Herman was convicted of first-degree murder of a well-known Palm Beach oil executive in 1976 but was granted clemency in 1992 after witnesses changed their story. Now, he’s trying to get a pardon to completely clear his name, and the victim’s children are joining him in that fight to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention.
publicnewsservice.org
AZ Heart Specialist Explains Heart Attack, Cardiac Arrest
February is American Heart Month, and an Arizona expert said it is important to know the signs of a heart attack versus cardiac arrest. Dr. Wilber Su, director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Banner Health in Phoenix, said both are medical emergencies requiring immediate lifesaving attention, but they are different conditions.
yumadailynews.com
Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed
PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
Future of Arizona's desalination dreams dashed by Sonora's governor
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
AZFamily
Horne paints grim picture in State of Education speech
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates
While President Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 national and public emergencies will end in May, Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, released their weekly COVID-19 updates. The post Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates appeared first on KYMA.
New grant will help train nearly 900 Arizona nurses
ARIZONA, USA — Burnout has led to many nurses leaving the workforce over the past few years, leaving hospitals and other healthcare facilities using travel nurses to fill permanent staffing positions. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said $43.1 million in grant funding is being given to five...
Comments / 1