Tennessee State

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. $31 million Lottery jackpot

By Bryce Houston, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
The numbers are in for the Tuesday, January 31 Mega Millions lottery jackpot, worth an estimated $31 million with a cash option of $16.5 million.

Got your ticket handy?

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing are 7, 9, 18, 29, 39, and the MegaBall was 13. The Megaplier was 4X.

Recent Louisville Mega Millions winner:Mega Millions player wins $1 million in Louisville

Who was the last Mega Millions jackpot winner?

A Massachusetts Lottery player won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville ahead of the Jan. 13 drawing matched five of the six winning numbers, according to a release Saturday from the Kentucky Lottery. The winning ticket is worth $1 million.

How many winning Mega Millions numbers do I need to win a prize?

  • The Mega Ball - $2
  • One number plus the Mega Ball - $4
  • Two numbers plus the Mega Ball - $10
  • Three numbers - $10 again
  • Three numbers plus the Mega Ball - $200
  • Four numbers — $500
  • Four numbers plus the Mega Ball — $10,000
  • Five numbers — $1 million
  • Mega Millions jackpot — The whole thing
  • Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions' latest lottery jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2022-23 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

  • $426 million — Jan. 28, 2022; California.
  • $128 million — Mar. 8, 2022; New York.
  • $110 million — April 12, 2022; Minnesota.
  • $20 million — April 15, 2022; Tennessee.
  • $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  • $502 million — Oct. 14, 2022; California, Florida.
  • $1.348 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.

How do you play Mega Millions?

Here's a quick helpful guide on how to play Mega Millions:

