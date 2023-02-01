ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Sophomore point guard provides spark Dartmouth needed to beat Apponequet

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 2 days ago
DARTMOUTH — Aiden Smith was just the spark Dartmouth High needed on Tuesday night.

Coming off the bench midway through the first quarter, Smith ignited his team’s sluggish offense, scoring a quick four points.

The sophomore guard went on to record a game-high 25 points to power Dartmouth to a 67-60 non-league win over Apponequet at the Carlin Lynch Activites Center.

“I missed practice being sick a few days ago so I had to come off the bench,” Smith said. “Always being a leader, I had to pick us up and get us going. We were slow to start.”

With the teams combining for just six points through the first five minutes, Smith stole the ball and converted on a fastbreak layup. He had another inside basket as Dartmouth went on a 10-5 run to take a 13-8 lead into the second quarter.

“Aiden provides a lot of energy,” said Dartmouth junior Hunter Matteson. “He’s always diving on the floor and always in peoples' faces, making big defensive plays and that gives us momentum on the offensive end. If you make a big play on the defensive end that gives everyone a spark to go down the court and try to make a big play.”

Smith had three of his five steals in the first half.

“Defense leads to offense,” Smith said. “The steals provide energy and transition points which gets us going. It’s always good to go out there and play strong defense.”

Smith was instrumental in getting his teammates involved on offense throughout the game as seven different Dartmouth players got into the scorebook.

“He’s the point guard and he does an awesome job of commanding the offense,” said Dartmouth first-year head coach Nick Simonetti. “He gets everybody involved so it’s nice to have him.

“His IQ is off the charts. It’s like having me out there, commanding everything out there on offense and defense. Being a sophomore and having that high IQ, you don’t see it often.”

Playing nearly half of last season on varsity prepared Smith for a much bigger role this winter.

“It definitely helped me out a lot,” he said. “Varsity is definitely different and playing half the year last year gave me a lot of confidence.

“Coach told me early on in the year, 'It doesn’t matter that I’m a sophomore. Just have confidence and be a leader out there.' These kids look up to me and I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.”

POLLVote for the Standard-Times Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29

Smith has developed a strong bond with Matteson, the team’s big man.

“It’s great to have him,” Smith said. “I rely on him a lot. He can do everything with his defense, rebounds and scoring.”

Matteson added, “Over the past year we’ve gotten really close. We know what we’re going to do. I feel like that's going to help us on the court.”

Matteson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

“He’s such a force inside,” Simonetti said. “Being 6-7 in this area you have to dominate and he does. He does a great job of finishing through contact. Sometimes he doesn’t get calls because he’s so much bigger than everyone.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dartmouth took a 15-8 lead over Apponequet early in the second quarter thanks to a fast-break layup by Matteson. The Lakers went on a 12-4 run to take a 20-19 lead on a 3-pointer from Marcus Kuriscak with 4:10 left in the quarter.

Dartmouth answered with a layup by Smith and a pair of free throws by both Matteson and Dylan Gomes to enter halftime ahead by six.

Dartmouth led by 12 points on multiple occasions throughout the second half, but the Lakers answered each time and pulled within 65-60 with 1:12 to play on a pair of free throws by Josh Keller.

Apponequet missed its final two shots and a fastbreak playoff by Elaijah Monteiro with 33 seconds left sealed the victory for Dartmouth.

WHAT IT MEANS: With its eighth straight win, Dartmouth improved to 13-1. It hosts Brockton on Friday night. … The loss drops Apponequet to 7-6. The Lakers visit Somerset Berkley on Friday.

SOUTHCOASTVARSITY PLAYER OF THE GAME: Not only did Smith lead all scorers with 25 points, he changed the momentum of the game with his presence on defense.

UNVEILING: Dartmouth unveiled a banner with the school’s mascot during a ceremony at halftime.

STATS: Dartmouth shot 51% (27 of 52) from the field and 58% (11 of 19) from the foul line with 15 turnovers. Apponequet shot 32% (19 of 58) from the floor and 80% (17 of 21) from the free throw line with 14 turnovers. … Nate Levesque had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead Apponequet. Keller had a team-high 22 points for the Lakers.

NOTES: Dartmouth junior forward Adam Mogawer missed the game with an injury.

DARTMOUTH 67, APPONEQUET 60

Apponequet

Will Levrault 11, Jackson Gagnier 8 (1), Caiden Cyr 2, Josh Keller 22 (2), Nate Levesque 10, Marcus Kuriscak 6 (2), Logan Miller 1.

Dartmouth

Elaijah Monteiro 8, Dylan Gomes 5, Jake Chiquito 1, Emile John 2, Hunter Matteson 22, Aiden Smith 25 (2), Donovan Burgo 4.

Apponequet;8;15;17;20 — 60

Dartmouth;13;16;23;28— 67

