ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Check your tickets

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbO49_0kYE4mTs00

Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023:

7 - 9 - 18 - 29 - 39 and Megaball 13

Megaplier was 4x

The lottery jackpot was an estimated $31 million with a cash option of $16.5 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

The jackpot was last won on Jan. 24 when a lottery player in Massachusetts won $31 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $653 million for Wednesday's drawing with a cash option of $350.5 million, according to the Powerball website. It will be the 13th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Lucky?These are the states with the most Mega Millions jackpot winners

When is next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

How do I play Mega Millions?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you.

Prizes vary from $2 for the matching the Mega Ball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Mega Millions site here.

You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

Beware:No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

Where can I play Mega Millions?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The states not offering Mega Millions are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Many grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Mega Millions tickets to be purchased online, but beware of scam websites. Check with your state lottery for more details.

What is deadline for buying Mega Millions tickets?

In New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, tickets must be purchased by 10:45 p.m. on the Tuesday and Friday to be included in that night's drawing.

However, some states have different deadlines and can be more than an hour before the drawing. Check with your local lottery so you don't miss out.

New JerseyOnline lottery tickets sold by NJ could be an option for players next year

What are my odds of winning?

Playing the Mega Millions can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

Unlucky? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

What does cash option mean?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don't have to wait decades for all the money.

Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous?

In some states, like New Jersey, you can win a lottery anonymously. That wasn't always the case, but now winners are able to stay anonymous under a law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

In other states, a winner's name and hometown are a matter of public record. Check with your state lottery for more information.

What was biggest Mega Millions jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots ever:

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine
  3. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Illinois
  4. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  5. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  6. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  7. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  8. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  9. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here's a look at the top jackpots were won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: California
  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  4. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine
  5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois
  6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  9. $730 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  11. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  12. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  13. $653 million, Jan. 31, 2023:
  14. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  15. $632.6 million, Powerball, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  16. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  17. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  18. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  19. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  20. $536 million, Mega Millions July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  21. $533 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff

Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Money

5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy