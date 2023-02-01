ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado State men’s basketball skid continues as Rams fall to UNLV

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 5 days ago

It’s a dark winter in Moby Arena so far for the Colorado State men’s basketball team.

The shine of an NCAA Tournament appearance a year ago is feeling like a distant memory to fans as the Rams struggle through this season.

The home team found another loss Tuesday as the Rams fell 83-71 to UNLV.

Here are three thoughts on the game.

Late comeback bid

UNLV scored the first bucket of the second half to go up 11 points, and it was never closer than that until the final 2:30. An Isaiah Stevens 3-pointer and foul cut it to 74-65. That put CSU on a 14-2 run.

CSU was within eight inside 2 minutes but never got closer.

As has often been the case this season, several stretches of good minutes were undone by bad stretches.

CSU went down by as many as 22 in the second half. That's often far too deep a hole to dig out from.

It was a classic "too little, too late" surge. CSU's consistency issues (both game-to-game and within games) continue to haunt the Rams.

"It's very frustrating. A lot of times it's the same two or three things every game," CSU's John Tonje said. "At times, we're doing pretty well on them, but it's just about consistency."

Stevens led the Rams with 18 points. Tonje, Patrick Cartier and Isaiah Rivera all scored 17 apiece, but the rest of the team accounted for only two points. UNLV's bench outscored CSU's 33-2.

UNLV hit 11 3-pointers while the Rams had just five.

Turnovers, rebounds tell the story

UNLV (15-7, 4-6 Mountain West) is second among all NCAA Division I teams in forcing turnovers, at nearly 20 per game.

The amount of turnovers (12 total) for CSU actually wasn’t bad, but as has been the case too often, it was how they happened.

The Rams (10-13, 2-8 MW) had several careless turnovers that led to easy UNLV buckets (Niko Medved calls them “pick-6” plays, borrowing a football term). UNLV scored 19 points off turnovers and 20 fast-break points, largely helped by those loose balls.

"I feel like it wasn't too many turnovers, but the ones that we did have were pretty crucial," Tonje said. "They scored off a lot of live-ball turnovers. Those really hurt us."

In addition to the turnovers, the undersized Rams struggled on the glass, allowing UNLV to pick up offensive rebounds with alarming frequency.

UNLV had 12 offensive rebounds, and they led to 20 second-chance points; the Rams were outscored 20-6 in second-chance points.

The turnovers and offensive rebounds helped UNLV shoot 11 more times than the Rams.

Woes mounting as confidence flags

This season is at risk of going off the rails for CSU as issues mount.

The Rams have now lost four games in a row and nine of their last 11.

The Rams are out of the postseason picture and now have to figure out if they’ll capitulate for the rest of the season or try and be a resumé-wrecking force for teams at the top of the league.

Confidence is low and in a vicious circle. The low confidence leads to hesitancy, which in turn breeds inconsistency.

"Momentum and confidence is a really, really funny thing. It's difficult for all of us. It's very difficult for young people when they go through it or maybe go through things they maybe haven't ever in their life before," Medved said. "Trying to work through that is hard. But the beautiful thing about that, too, is that can change quickly the other way."

In an additional bit of bad news, Jalen Lake was injured in the final minute of the first half when he attempted to challenge a shot near the rim. He wasn’t on the bench for much of the second half but did return to sit with his teammates for the final 5 minutes or so. He didn’t play again after going down.

Medved didn't have an update on Lake postgame.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State men’s basketball skid continues as Rams fall to UNLV

