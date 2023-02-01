ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

After sectional loss, McCutcheon basketball looks to the future

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE − This season, well, it was a catapult for next season in a lot of ways for the McCutcheon Mavericks.

But no one was just throwing in the towel on this year.

In some ways, McCutcheon overachieved, relying heavily on a young team and going 11-12 after a late-season four-game winning streak.

The season concluded Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4A, Sectional 7 tournament at Lafayette Jeff with a 31-22 loss to Kokomo.

"Last year we had a lot of seniors and we lost like 80 percent of our scoring," said senior Caitlyn Miller, a four-year starter. "We had to let the freshmen learn and also do our part."

The Mavericks shot 8 of 42 in the season's final game.

If there was any disappointment Tuesday, that was it.

"That's kind of been the story of our whole season, missing easy shots," McCutcheon coach Jeff Knoy said. "I thought we executed extremely well, especially defensively. Even offensively, we get the ball there at point blank range, the ball just didn't fall for us."

McCutcheon led at halftime and was within one possession most of the fourth quarter, but could never get closer than one point despite multiple opportunities to take control.

Other than Miller, McCutcheon starts junior Aubri Mullendore, sophomore Kalea Washington and freshmen Chloe Finney and Braelyn Williams.

Among the Mavericks' top-seven scorers this season, Miller and Daija Shepherd were the only seniors.

"We knew our freshmen kids were going to be OK and they're going to get better," Knoy said. "I was extremely proud of our seniors all year leading us. They didn't give up on each other. They stayed positive. We'll be better in the future obviously. We just have to keep plugging away."

McCutcheon played in a holiday tournament at Center Grove in late December, dropping two games. Another loss to Benton Central followed when the calendar flipped to 2023.

Then things changed.

The Mavs won five of their final seven regular season games to improve to .500.

"I definitely think they have a very bright future ahead of them," Miller said. "They caught on so well in the 22 games or so we played. I can't wait to see them come around.

"My sister is a freshman, so I will be back watching every game. I will be proud of what they accomplish and I am proud of what they've accomplished already."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

