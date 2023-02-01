ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Norman Powell reacts to lack of shots late vs. Bucks as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George failed

The Los Angeles Clippers lost a heartbreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 106-105. Numerous missed shots in the last few minutes of the game from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George doomed LA as Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to victory with yet another 50-point performance, this time scoring 54. Norman Powell shined for LA but didn’t get the chance to close out the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) active for Bucks' Tuesday contest

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will suit up at home after the Bucks' superstar was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes versus a Charlotte team ranked 27th in defensive rating, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 60.2 FanDuel points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Bucks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. Is this the year of the Clippers? With the Western Conference up for grabs two weeks until All-Star Weekend, the Clips are sitting in 4th place with a (29-25) record and just 7.5 games out of first place. They are two games back of the rising Sacramento Kings for first in the division. LA is coming off a huge come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls that has pretty much left that team in disarray.
MILWAUKEE, WI

