Clippers’ Norman Powell reacts to lack of shots late vs. Bucks as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George failed
The Los Angeles Clippers lost a heartbreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 106-105. Numerous missed shots in the last few minutes of the game from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George doomed LA as Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to victory with yet another 50-point performance, this time scoring 54. Norman Powell shined for LA but didn’t get the chance to close out the game.
CBS Sports
'Unstoppable' Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Kareem in record books, keeps Bucks surging with 54 vs. Clippers
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has seen it all from Giannis Antetokounmpo at this point, but even he had to stop and chuckle during his postgame press conference when asked about the two-time MVP's 54-point, 19-rebound performance in the Bucks' 21-point comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) active for Bucks' Tuesday contest
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will suit up at home after the Bucks' superstar was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes versus a Charlotte team ranked 27th in defensive rating, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 60.2 FanDuel points.
Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bulls are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to...
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Bucks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. Is this the year of the Clippers? With the Western Conference up for grabs two weeks until All-Star Weekend, the Clips are sitting in 4th place with a (29-25) record and just 7.5 games out of first place. They are two games back of the rising Sacramento Kings for first in the division. LA is coming off a huge come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls that has pretty much left that team in disarray.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
thesource.com
NBA Reveals East and West All-Star 2023 Reserves Including Morant, Embiid, DeRozan & More
On Thursday, the 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released, joining the player pools for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Reserves Included Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard. The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted for two guards, three frontcourt...
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points and Bucks lock down Kawhi Leonard to beat Clippers 106-105
The Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight and for the eighth time in nine games with a 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers late Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks improved to 22-5 at home. The Clippers dropped to 29-26. ...
