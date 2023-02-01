ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Police: Juveniles involved in drug-related shooting that injured one person in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was injured in a shooting in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning. Police say officers responded to a shooting at 789 W Yamato Road. The victim told dispatch he had been shot in the head. When police arrived, they found a man behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the Aura apartment complex.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
MEMPHIS, FL
cbs12.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
MIRAMAR, FL
cbs12.com

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honors 1st Black deputy

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In honor of Black History Month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honored its first Black deputy. Captain Pat Duval was hired in 1954 and was the county's first Black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the sheriff's office.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Governor DeSantis announces awards from Broadband Opportunity Program

MILTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program on Thursday. The program aims to expand access to broadband internet for underserved communities in Florida. The Governor's office said more than $144 million was awarded to 58 projects in 41 Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Watch: Boat fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Man accused of stealing more than 100 key fobs from Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've arrested a man from Miami after he is suspected of stealing dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said detectives began an investigation in late 2021, when an...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
JUPITER, FL

