'Our policies are robust:' Delray Beach PD attends policing forum after Memphis tragedy
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department’s top cops attended a community forum after Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Dozens of residents met inside Mt. Olive Baptist Church Thursday night, pressing for answers on the practices in place...
West Palm Beach police celebrates 'Tasha' Potter, city's first black female firefighter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is taking to social media to celebrate the city's first black female firefighter for Black History Month. Natasha Potter, known as 'Tasha,' began working for the city in 1980 at the City Clerk's Office. In 1984, she...
Police: Juveniles involved in drug-related shooting that injured one person in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was injured in a shooting in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning. Police say officers responded to a shooting at 789 W Yamato Road. The victim told dispatch he had been shot in the head. When police arrived, they found a man behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the Aura apartment complex.
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (CBS12) — The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina. According to our sister station WLOS, a person driving a red Kia with Florida tags led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honors 1st Black deputy
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In honor of Black History Month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honored its first Black deputy. Captain Pat Duval was hired in 1954 and was the county's first Black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the sheriff's office.
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
Group-home driver arrested in stolen van case in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A second arrest has been made following the theft and recovery of a group home van and its wheelchair-bound passenger on Monday. The driver of the van, Ernso Oge, 65, was arrested on Wednesday. According to police, Oge, a now former employee at...
Governor DeSantis announces awards from Broadband Opportunity Program
MILTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program on Thursday. The program aims to expand access to broadband internet for underserved communities in Florida. The Governor's office said more than $144 million was awarded to 58 projects in 41 Florida...
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
K9 expert says use of force was excessive during arrest of rape suspect in Belle Glade
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Last night CBS12 News first showed you video shot by a bystander of a man being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Today, the question we're asking is whether this shows use of unnecessary force by the K9 officer and his handler or if this is simply an example of the, sometimes, violent nature of police work.
Man accused of stealing more than 100 key fobs from Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've arrested a man from Miami after he is suspected of stealing dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said detectives began an investigation in late 2021, when an...
Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
'Targeting our youngest:' DeSantis pushes to punish fentanyl crisis in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis has been touring the state and announced several new initiatives and proposals he plans on introducing next month for the legislative session. One of those is cracking down on the opioid pandemic in Florida – like increasing jail time.
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
