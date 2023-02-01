Read full article on original website
Daily News
NYC developer resubmits scuttled ‘One45′ Harlem housing plan for 145th St.
The New York developer behind a scuttled housing project in Harlem resubmitted his rezoning proposal for consideration by the city government Thursday — but intends to expand a controversial truck depot that he built in place of the apartment complex in the interim, the Daily News has learned. The so-called “One45″ rezoning plan — which proposed to build two residential towers with more than ...
constructiondive.com
NYC to reform zoning to add housing in Midtown Manhattan
New York City is aiming to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis by changing zoning laws in Midtown to allow more housing, including rent-restricted units, Mayor Eric Adams announced during the city’s State of the City address last week. The city also plans to provide $22 million...
6sqft
Lottery opens for 144 mixed-income units at new Chelsea rental with lots of green space, from $1,329/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 144 mixed-income apartments at the currently-under-construction development known as Ruby at 241 West 28th Street in Chelsea. Upon completion later this year, the 25-story mixed-use building will have 480 rental apartments, 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, landscaped gardens, and an impressive menu of amenities including rooftop pools, terraces, and lounges. The affordable units are available to New Yorkers earning between 70 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $48,138 for a single person and $130,046 for a five-person household. Apartments range from $1,329/month for studios to $3,793 for two bedrooms.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery closes soon for 122 apartments in Forest Hills, Queens
Housing lottery applications close shortly for 122 newly constructed apartments at Apex Place, 108-60 Horace Harding Expressway, in Forest Hills, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $28,252 to $231,700 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $738 for a studio. The available apartments include studios, one, two,...
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other elected officials toured the facility to see for themselves if it was fit for those seeking asylum.
MatchesFashion founders sell stunning NYC townhouse for $23.14M
It’s a match! Fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, founders of the clothing retailer MatchesFashion, have sold their historic West Village townhouse at 252 W. 12th St. for $23.14 million. Last month, Gimme Shelter reported that the highly designed spread had entered contract. The transaction has not yet entered city finance records — and it’s not immediately clear who the new owners are. This sale comes some six months after the fashionistas listed the property for $25 million, with listing broker Carl Gambino, of Compass. The buyers’ broker was Cindy Scholz, also of Compass. The Chapmans purchased the five-bedroom, red brick home for $19 million...
New Yorkers rally in favor of congestion pricing
NEW YORK -- A rally was held in upper Manhattan on Thursday in favor of congestion pricing, which is expected to go into effect later this year.The controversial tolling plan is being held up by the federal government, which must approve an environmental study.Once the feds give the green light, rates will be set for vehicles entering the Central Business District below 60th Street.Advocates say revenue from the tolling is needed to improve mass transit."The entire system throughout our region, all of its millions of riders, deserve, need and pay for a better system, better tracks, better cars, elevators, accessibility improvements," said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.The rally was held near the George Washington Bridge in response to a recent rally held by New Jersey lawmakers who are trying to stop the project.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
PLANetizen
Manhattan Preservation Groups Block New Development—On a ‘Historic’ Parking Lot
A lot currently being used for parking in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport Historic District could be transformed into hundreds of units of housing—that is, if the parking lot wasn’t historically landmarked. As Ginia Bellafante explains in The New York Times, when a developer proposed a 26-story building...
Tensions Over Conditions at Emergency Shelters as NYC Struggles to House Migrants
For weeks, City Limits has been speaking to people sheltered at two of the city’s Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers, or HERRCs: one at The ROW Hotel and another at The Watson Hotel in Manhattan, where adult men were recently transferred out and relocated to a congregate facility at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook.
City clears sidewalk in front for Hell's Kitchen hotel housing migrants
A days-long standoff between the city and some migrants came to an end Wednesday night.
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
cityandstateny.com
New migrant shelter is heated, local pol says, but privacy and other concerns remain
The New York City Council member who represents Red Hook got her first look on Wednesday at the neighborhood’s new temporary shelter that has been housing asylum seekers since this past weekend. Council Member Alexa Avilés told City & State that the 1,000-bed shelter for single, adult male asylum-seekers...
Price Growth for Manhattan’s Luxury Co-ops and Condos Outperformed the General Market Over the Last Decade
Luxury townhouses, however, were a different story
therealdeal.com
Nearly completed West Chelsea office project heads to foreclosure
It was a blank canvas for new office space, until it got stretched a little too tight. A nearly finished boutique office building in Chelsea’s art district is headed for a takeover, most likely by one of its lenders, unless the owner can stave off a pending foreclosure sale.
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning
The Garment District Alliance has released an ambitious new residential and rezoning study for the historic area — which, if enacted, could add as many as 3,225 new housing units to the neighborhood over the next decade. The plan, detailed in a research report by the alliance, says that the Midtown sub-neighborhood, which runs from […] The post Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning appeared first on W42ST.
fox5ny.com
Man slashed several times at Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said slashed another man several times at a Manhattan subway station. It happened Tuesday afternoon inside the 5th Avenue-53rd Street Station in Midtown. According to police, the 37-year-old victim was on the southbound platform when he was approached by...
pix11.com
Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions
The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
