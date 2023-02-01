Read full article on original website
Amy Gutmann returns from Germany for naming ceremony of Gutmann College House
Gutmann College House held its official naming ceremony, with former Penn president Amy Gutmann returning for the second time since she became United States ambassador to Germany. Last July, Penn announced that New College House West would be named Gutmann College House in honor of Amy Gutmann, who served as...
Faculty Senate committee recommends review of policies related to tenure protections
A Penn Faculty Senate committee recommended that the Senate examine how the University balances academic freedom and tenure protections with "faculty misbehaviors." In its 2021-2022 annual report, published in May of last year, the Faculty Senate Committee on Faculty Development, Diversity, and Equity recommended that the Faculty Senate create a committee to examine “University and school-level procedures related to balancing academic freedom and tenure protections with the need for faculty sanctions (including possible tenure removal) for faculty misbehaviors."
Penn women's basketball utterly outmatched in 72-50 defeat at Columbia
NEW YORK — When she made an off-the-backboard triple with under three minutes left in Friday’s game, freshman guard Saniah Caldwell became Penn's fourth-leading scorer against Columbia. The caveat is that those were her first points of the game, and Caldwell only played six minutes on Friday night. Not a great sign.
Padilla, Obi combine 44 points in Penn women’s basketball’s 67-54 victory over Cornell
Coming off a rough loss to Columbia, Penn women’s basketball got its chance at redemption less than 24 hours later against Cornell, coming away with a dominant 67-54 win. “I think the mindset for these back-to-back weekends is the fact that we have to shift gears,” senior guard Kayla Padilla said. “It's all about moving on to the next game and focusing on the task at hand.”
Penn men's basketball showing encouraging signs heading into back half of season
Picked to be No. 1 in your own conference heading into the season brings with it a certain set of expectations. An Ivy title ideally, a strong regular season at worst. Heading into the Harvard game with almost half of conference play behind them, the Quakers looked to be falling under the weight of those expectations, dropping four of their first six matchups and each of their last three.
