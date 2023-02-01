ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack

By Phil Mayer
 2 days ago

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — A child was sent to a trauma center after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The attack happened on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The sheriff’s office said the victim was walking along a trail with his family when the animal attacked.

Elephant seal pupping season rebounds at Point Reyes

“Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks,” said San Mateo Sheriff Christina Corpus. “Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the incident at about 6:50 p.m. The victim suffered puncture wounds and is recovering.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident.

There is limited information currently available about this story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

