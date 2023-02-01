ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Nikki Haley Will Seek The Republican Presidential Nomination

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is going back on her pledge not to run against her former boss, Donald Trump. And after years of controversy, including the presence of an alleged Russian spy, the storied National Prayer Breakfast is getting a revamp. This episode was produced...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Idaho8.com

Comparing the classified document discoveries plaguing Biden, Trump and Pence

Washington — President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all facing scrutiny regarding their potential mishandling of classified documents. In all three cases, sensitive government materials were found in places where they shouldn’t have ended up. But there are key distinctions that...
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

Nikki Haley to run for President

We'll talk about an extraordinary new development in the story we've been following about the College Board's advanced placement high school course on African American studies rejected by Governor DeSantis. The Governor said the course could not be taught in Florida, because it was filled with woke ideology aimed at indoctrinating students instead of educating them. Guess what? The College Board has just come out with a revised curriculum featuring many of the changes Governor DeSantis wanted! I was shocked and pleased to see that, but disgusted when the College Board claimed pressure from DeSantis had nothing to do with the changes they've made! I just don't buy that, do you? Let's talk about it!
FLORIDA STATE

