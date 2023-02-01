ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village

LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
LONGVIEW, WA
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 3-5

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well we've made it to February. This month is dedicated as Black History Month, reflecting on the contributions and history of African Americans in the United States. This weekend the Black History Festival Northwest returns with events across the Portland metro area. Also on the list...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland sportswear company makes sustainable clothing

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s an expression about the clothing industry: "You know the color and fashion next season by the color of the rivers in China." This is from Linda Greer during her time at the National Resources Defense Council. About half of the world's clothing is manufactured in China, and the bright dyes that color that clothing are discarded into rivers.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
PORTLAND, OR
Washington State Department of Revenue launches new tax credit

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Revenue launched a new tax credit Feb. 1 for Washington state residents. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) is available for individuals and families who meet certain eligibility and requirements. The WFTC is a use tax credit that low-income residents may be...
WASHINGTON STATE
