Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon ranks 50th in the US for providing access to addiction treatment; recovering addicts want better resources
SALEM, Ore — Nearly 100 Oregonians rallied outside the state Capitol on Wednesday for better addiction and recovery treatment options across the state. "I'd love to see quicker access," said Faye Cooper a recovering addict. "More beds available to those that need them, and more support for culturally specific programs."
KGW
Two former Oregon homeless men launch handyman business
Eric Shumway and Bob Wendover both formerly experienced homelessness. They have partnered together to create Acts Speaks, a renovation business.
'I have purpose now': Formerly homeless men start handyman business in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Eric Shumway hammered slates of linoleum wood in the bedroom of a first floor apartment. The work is kind of like a puzzle, he said — just like the puzzle pieces of his life. “You know if there’s something you can’t do, you can always...
Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village
LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
With lack of options in Oregon, some wait for weeks for mental health treatment: 'Not enough support'
ASTORIA, Ore. — From the Clatsop County jail, 32-year-old Kenny Benton waits for treatment of his mental illness. Benton is currently deemed too mentally ill to aid and assist with his criminal trial. Instead, he attends weekly fitness to proceed hearings where lawyers, doctors, family members and a judge decide what comes next.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
Hundreds of Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 600 members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 483 went on strike at midnight Thursday after no agreement was reached with the City of Portland during Wednesday's mediation session, according to city officials. The city said it's moving forward with contingency plans,...
Gresham hospital set to close birth center due to financial losses, staff shortage
GRESHAM, Ore. — Legacy Health has announced plans to close its Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, citing a shortage of workers and financial losses in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning March 17, pregnant patients who arrive at the hospital's emergency department...
Gov. Kotek's $32B proposed budget focuses on housing and homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — On the second floor of the state library, Governor Tina Kotek announced her proposed budget and top three priorities for the next two years during a Tuesday morning press conference. Under her proposal, hundreds of millions of dollars would go toward Oregon's homeless and housing crisis.
KGW
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 3-5
PORTLAND, Ore. — Well we've made it to February. This month is dedicated as Black History Month, reflecting on the contributions and history of African Americans in the United States. This weekend the Black History Festival Northwest returns with events across the Portland metro area. Also on the list...
KGW
'We need to maintain our presence:' Indigenous representation increases in Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Indigenous population in Washington state is expected to grow by nearly 12% in the next 10 years. But last year in the state Legislature there was just one Native lawmaker. This year, change is coming. For state Sen. Claudia Kauffman, change has been a fight...
Portland Water Bureau pauses plans to replace pipes under the Willamette
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Water Bureau is hitting pause on the Willamette River Crossing, a long-developing project to upgrade the transmission pipes that carry the city's water supply under the Willamette River to reach downtown. The existing pipes are more than half a century old and are expected...
If Oregon attracts tech manufacturers, where could they set up shop?
SALEM, Ore. — When Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek released her proposed budget on Tuesday, it did not include mention of the $500 million or so that experts say will be needed for the kind of land development that semiconductor manufacturers are looking for. The Oregonian reported that Kotek plans...
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
KGW
More people applied for Washington's low-income utility bill assistance program in 2021, 2022
SEATTLE — Washington state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) saw a 10% increase in people applying for help in 2021 and 2022. Program leadership said the spike in calls for help is mostly due to pandemic recovery and inflation. LIHEAP was created to help Washingtonians keep warm...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice in a week: 'Unconscious bias is real'
SALEM, Ore. — After being pulled over on his way back from Salem for the second time in a week, freshman state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland took to Twitter with his exasperation. "It's the first day of Black History Month, and I'm getting pulled over — again. The...
Portland sportswear company makes sustainable clothing
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s an expression about the clothing industry: "You know the color and fashion next season by the color of the rivers in China." This is from Linda Greer during her time at the National Resources Defense Council. About half of the world's clothing is manufactured in China, and the bright dyes that color that clothing are discarded into rivers.
Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
Portland Black leaders condemn actions of former Memphis officers, call for reform
PORTLAND, Ore. — Black leaders from across Portland gathered Tuesday to condemn the actions of five former Memphis police officers now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, joined by leaders from the Portland Police Bureau. "There is no excuse for what happened here," said Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee....
KGW
Washington State Department of Revenue launches new tax credit
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Revenue launched a new tax credit Feb. 1 for Washington state residents. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) is available for individuals and families who meet certain eligibility and requirements. The WFTC is a use tax credit that low-income residents may be...
KGW
Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0