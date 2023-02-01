ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California seeks new gun restrictions following shootings

By Jose Fabian, Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns after multiple mass shootings left dozens dead across the state in January, calling for more restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws.

He endorsed legislation Wednesday that would ban people from carrying concealed guns into churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks and all other privately owned businesses that are open to the public. The rule wouldn’t apply if the business owner puts up a sign that says concealed guns are allowed.

It would also ban anyone younger than 21 from having a permit to carry their gun concealed and would require all permit holders to have more training, including on how to safely store and transport guns.

California and half a dozen other states previously had laws that required people to give a reason if they wanted to carry a concealed gun in public — like citing a direct threat to their public safety.

But a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year struck down those laws, making it easier for people in those states to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

California Democrats tried to pass new rules last year — and they would have succeeded, had it not been for a strategic blunder requiring a two-thirds vote of the Legislature so the bill could take effect immediately. Democrats could not round up enough support, and the bill died.

Newsom and legislative Democrats vowed to double down on passing a new law this year. Their cause came with renewed urgency, after mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay left 18 people dead and 10 others wounded. In total, the state had six mass shootings in January and at least 29 people were killed.

Melanie Osman
5d ago

He can slap all the laws down on guns as he wants. It makes no difference to criminals. It’s the good guys who suffer the consequences.

caligirl56
5d ago

All this gun control make me want to go out and buy a gun. My dad used to take us shooting in the desert so I do know how to use them I just never had the need. Now I think I do.

Shannon Black
5d ago

Newsom swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution. His disdain for & anti-Second Amendment comments and actions should be reason enough to have him physically removed from office.

