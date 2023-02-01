Western Europe’s DPC tiebreakers were so wild it left Dota fans ‘in a time loop’ and OG out in the cold

Read full article on original website
League player pulls off unreal Draven double kill that will make you fear recalling
Global ultimates in League of Legends can be a main tool to produce some exceptional highlights, and one player recently did just that. One League player called gumayusiL9 posted a video on the game’s subreddit on Feb. 1. In the clip, Draven sent his ultimate towards the enemy base, and quite surprisingly managed to secure two kills onto enemy Vi and Janna, who returned to the base literally half a second before the ult arrived. As a result, both champions were killed by the AD carry.
What percentage chance does every LEC team have to make the 2023 Winter Split group stage?
The new year might have just begun, but European League of Legends fans are already preparing for the next round of the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The league’s new format has sped up how quickly teams can be eliminated from title contention. As a result, squads only have one more week to earn their place among the eight teams headed to the group stage.
These 3 Dota 2 heroes were the most banned throughout the 2023 DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is coming to an end. While the regular season is over and tiebreakers are underway, the meta has also been defined. Some heroes like Rubick found themselves a spot on the field in almost every match, while others never saw the light of day due to how overpowered they were.
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
Fast-starters XSET, JLINGZ, and EXO Clan break out of the gates early at ALGS Split One Playoffs
While they might have been competing with an empty seat in the middle of their playing booth, a trip to the COVID isolation playing area certainly didn’t slow down Nocturnal and XSET at the Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs on the first day of competition. Despite testing...
Game-breaking CS:GO bug hurts FURIA’s economy at IEM Katowice 2023
Imagine if you dropped a weapon for your teammate on CT spawn of Mirage and the gun simply disappeared out of thin air. That’s upsetting, right? Well, this game-breaking bug actually exists, and it happened during the FURIA versus BIG series at IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In stage yesterday, Feb. 1.
One bottom lane duo is taking over League solo queue with a 55 percent win rate together
Many League of Legends players have been hunting for the perfect combination of champions to play alongside their solo queue partner. There have been some classic pairings in the past that always seem to work in any meta, but there are two picks that have been sweeping up the competition.
SK star Markoon explains why League’s Season 13 Jungle changes are good for the game
Major League of Legends changes are usually criticized by players, but SK Gaming’s Mark “Markoon” van Woensel has applauded the developers for the recent jungle update. In an interview with The Loadout on Jan. 31, the LEC player explained he’s fond of the jungle changes introduced in Season 13. He admitted “Riot has done a good job with the jungle” but he often hates change, so this is an unusual feeling for him.
Fortnite’s Dragon Ball Adventure island is still crashing and causing progress loss
On Jan. 31, the second Dragon Ball event hit Fortnite’s island, bringing back the Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, and Dragon Ball Adventure Island. But players weren’t even enjoying the wonders of Dragon Ball Adventure Island for a full day when they learned the hard way it’s prone to crashing and destroying their progress.
RAMZES leaves Darksiders, opens the way for potential Team Secret rumors
RAMZES has left Darksiders after the Eastern European team failed to qualify for the Lima Major, meaning he is a free agent heading into the Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour—with rumors already flying about his next stop. In a detailed voice message on his Telegram page, RAMZES discussed his...
VALORANT agent with highest win rate in Radiant only has 4.8 percent pick rate
In VALORANT, not everybody wants to play simple agents, but most times, they are necessary to find success. Some characters are much more exciting to use, and some have much more interesting abilities to use on the battlefield, but they don’t always lead to victory. Sage is one of...
A fan-favorite Apex POI might be returning to Worlds Edge in season 16
Every Apex Legends season, Respawn ships changes and tweaks to the now-iconic battlefields across the Outlands, from Kings Canyon to Olympus. This time around, in the battle royale’s sixteenth season, a fan-favorite old POI is reportedly among the changes—and Legends are going to have to get their boogies on if it’s true.
Latest last-minute 343 decision adds yet another headache for competitive Halo community
Frustrations continue to mount within the competitive Halo community, directed towards Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries and the HCS, following a last-minute decision affecting the first Major of the 2023 season. Halo esports and viewership lead Tashi announced today that “a bit more time” is needed before the start of...
These 2 League champions are getting buffs to make up for Patch 13.3’s item changes
League of Legends‘ next update is just around the corner, and the early patch notes indicate it might bring a significant meta-shift to Summoner’s Rift. Now Riot Games has set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, the developers have refined their changes by adjusting champions who’ve been indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
5 League champions could finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was detailed on Tuesday by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle, and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All of these champions have fallen out of favor in the meta. Trundle, for example, has a 47.57 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks in the jungle, according to U.GG, and none of these champs have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main roles.
Riot is making big changes to how jungle ganking works in League Patch 13.3
You’re minding your own business in the mid lane, killing minions and harassing that Zed who will inevitably roam and dive your bot, when all of a sudden a big bad wolf jumps from the brushes and tries to kill you. Well, no more, because League of Legends Patch 13.3 is set to trim down the power of early ganks and dives.
Dendi offers the perfect advice for raging Dota 2 players
Dota 2 can be mentally taxing, especially when players lose way too many ranked games on repeat. Feeling lost in the void, a player recently asked the Dota 2 community how they dealt with extended losing streaks. “It feels like there’s someone at Valve, pairing me with griefers” the user...
A heavily-requested streamer feature is finally arriving with Overwatch 2 season 3
This past week, Overwatch 2 developers have been slowly announcing some of the changes coming in season three, which begins on Feb. 7. Competitive mode enthusiasts already received their good news in the form of matchmaking changes and easier rank-ups while Ramattra experts may have to plan around a newly-nerfed ultimate.
Surprise disconnect in VALORANT match leads to strange Yoru clutch
Yoru isn’t known as a particularly great agent in VALORANT, but sometimes you can make him work with a bit of luck. Yesterday, a player was disconnected from a regular VALORANT match in the middle of a round. That’s where the story would usually end. But this time, the player managed to spawn back in a few seconds later at a completely different location and win the round by eliminating the last two enemies.
