KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for stolen trailer and pellet smoker in western Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Detectives are investigating a trailer theft in western Greene County. On December 9, 2022, a neighbor spotted two men hooking up the single axle trailer in the 1600 block of S. Farm Road 123. The witness told investigators the men then hurried into their SUV and took off. The crime happened around 6:30 a.m.
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man in Republic, Mo., investigators say is connected to a shooting of a man near Glendale High School in Springfield. Prosecutors charged Keyshawn McElroy with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Officers responded to the...
Springfield Police: Man Killed After Pulling Gun On Officers
A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after pointing a handgun at them at a park, police said. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park (northwestern Springfield) after reports of a man making suicidal statements. Officers were talking to 33-year-old Justin M. Barker of Springfield,...
ktvo.com
Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two arrested following high-speed chase in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody. Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43,...
koamnewsnow.com
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino
KYTV
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Springfield park Wednesday. The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m. Police identified the victim as Justin M. Barker, 33, of Springfield. Investigators said the officers contacted Barker in...
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
KYTV
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
Two juveniles arrested after Ozark gas station break-in
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The burglars entered the store by smashing a door out with a diesel gas pump handle. Only tobacco products had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing. OZARK, Mo. – Officers following tracks in the snow early today, Feb. 1, led to the arrest of two juveniles suspected of a burglary around […]
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
KRMS Radio
Springfield Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges In Morgan County
A 26-year-old from Springfield is being held on a $300-thousand bond after being arrested for alleged drug and weapon charges in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate Joshua Joel Vanzant was picked up during the early morning hours on Monday and has been formally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
Two arrested for stealing mail in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to reports of stolen mail. On Jan. 26, around 2 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests: The JCSO was called to the Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Avenue area about a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses. Detectives recognized the […]
933kwto.com
Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield
A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
Lawrence County Record
Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff
A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department focuses on community policing; NAACP says its a step in the right direction
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department focuses on working with the community. “We want to have a positive interaction with not only kids but anybody in the community that we can,” Major Stacey Parton says. He says that looks a lot of different ways, from showing up...
