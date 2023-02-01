ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five in a row: Dalton dominates Northwestern start-to finish to build on winning streak

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
WEST SALEM — Dalton packed its bags quite neatly on Tuesday evening and shut down Northwestern 76-40 in a game that featured a running clock for the final eight minutes.

Dalton has won five in a row and is now a game out of first place in the Wayne County Athletic League after Smithville's win over Norwayne.

“We’ve been searching for a game where we can put 32 minutes together and play four solid quarters,” said Dalton coach Justin Greenfelder. “We’ve talked about it for the past couple of weeks and tonight we did just that.”

Bolting out to a 12-3 lead early in the opening quarter, Dalton would eventually lead 20-15 entering the second quarter after the Huskies closed the stanza on an 8-3 run.

“We played really well right off the opening tip, and we did let them back in the game a little bit late in the first quarter,” said Greenfelder. “And later in the locker room we really challenged them to sit down and defend and continue to get stops.”

Leading by 12 points at halftime (34-22), the Bulldogs took Greenfelder’s challenge to heart in the third period.

Limiting Northwestern to just a pair of field goals the entire period and six total points, Dalton would roll to a 31-point explosion themselves for a commanding 65-28 lead after three quarters of action.

“That is what we were able to do in that third quarter,” said Greenfelder of the defensive effort. “We were able to expand that lead and put the game away and that is a credit to our guys on the defensive end for how hard they worked that quarter and really for most of the game.”

“I thought it was an awful performance at times by us,” said Northwestern coach Mark Alberts. “I thought some of our guys played really hard.

“Unfortunately, in the second half we allowed the officials to help control the game by saying things to them and giving up technical fouls.”

The Huskies were called for a pair of technical fouls in the third quarter, one which resulted in a rare eight-point possession for Dalton.

“Give those guys credit,” added Alberts. “We worked really hard to hold Wenger to nine points. You do that and you think you have a chance to win the game. But they had other guys making shots.”

Gavin Phillips was one of his players Alberts thought gave it his all Tuesday.

“Gavin plays like that all the time,” said Alberts. “We love him and hopefully he can stay healthy. He played his rear end off tonight as he has all year. He is the type of kid who gives us what we need. Whether it is rebounding, defense, or knocking down a 3.”

Jack Steiner had 17 points to lead all scorers with Quentin Lehman adding 13 points and Braden Fiesler dropping in 10. Steiner added 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals to finish off his fine floor game.

Brett Alberts had 14 points to lead Northwestern with Owen Ferriman grabbing 6 rebounds.

Defense has been at the center of Dalton's winning streak.

“It has been a work in progress,” said Greenfelder on his team’s defense. “I wasn’t here last year, and defense wasn’t something that was emphasized. We talked about changing the culture on the defensive side of the ball from day one. Braylon Wenger missed the early part of the season, and the offense didn’t come as easily, so they understood if they were going to win some games, they had to do it on the defensive end. And thankfully that has carried over as Braylon has returned and the offense has kind of come with it.”

Greenfelder said defense and guard play have stood out.

“When we lock down defensively, we can be a real difficult team and a really hard team to play against,” he added.

“Our guard play has been excellent all year. Jack Steiner has stepped up and done an awesome job. Brady Hignight is just a sophomore and really come a long way for us this year. Add Ethan Stutz and Keller McFarren who each handle the ball well and are so unselfish. They find the open man, and this is a fun group to coach because they enjoy playing with each other.”

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

