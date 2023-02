Top Shreveport-Bossier area high school basketball performers for Jan. 29-Feb. 3

The battle for supremacy by athletic teams in Northwest Louisiana continues and several area athletes have had memorable performances.

Here’s a look at some of the standouts by Shreveport-Bossier City area athletes sent to The Times this week by area coaches.

Thursday night

Girls basketball

Latoya Holmes, Florien: Holmes scored 26 points against Zwolle.

Cali Deal, Quitman: Deal scored 23 points against Doyline

McKayla Price, Zwolle: Price scored 23 points against Florien.

Boys basketball

Kenneth Montgomery, Zwolle: Montgomery scored 30 points against Florien.

Carnez Hillmon, Plain Dealing: Hillmon scored 29 points against North Webster.

Brylyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep: Mayfield scored 27 points against River Oaks.

Tyrese Kimble, Plain Dealing: Kimble scored 21 points against North Webster.

Jamaria Clark, Doyline: Clark scored 21 points in a loss to Quitman.

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Rondae Hill, Calvary: Hill scores 30 points in a 77-51 win over North Caddo.

DeCedric Webb, Huntington: Webb scored 28 points in a 59-55 win over BTW.

Colossian Mason Jones, BTW: Jones scored 25 points in a loss.

David Morris, Northwood: Morris scored 16 points in a 60-46 win over Woodlawn.

CJ Shiflett, Evangel: Shiflett scored 19 points in an 83-27 win over North DeSoto.

Draven Meshell, Zwolle: Meshell scored a team-high 14 points in a 58-40 win over Stanley.

Trevon Jackson, Airline: Jackson scored 16 points in a 61-58 overtime win versus Captain Shreve.

Tahj Roots, Bossier: Roots scored 21 points in a 65-39 win over Minden.

Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks: Benjamin scored 33 points against D’Arbonne Woods

DaTravion Henson, Ringgold: Henson scored 31 points against Arcadia.

Alonzo Driver, Lakeview: Driver scored 29 points against Red River.

Brian Small, Atlanta: Small scored 26 points against Saline.

Shawn Staggs, Saline: Staggs scored 24 points against Atlanta.

Jonathan Stokes, Green Oaks: Stokes scored 24 points against D’Arbonne Woods.

Parker Batterton, Choudrant: Batterton scored 23 points against Forest.

Bruce Zehr, Weston: Zehr scored 21 points against Castor.

Jamarion Clark, Castor: Clark scored 21 points against Weston.

Girls basketball

Kyndal Graham, Huntington: Graham scored 28 points in a 62-31 win over BTW.

Marissa Schoth, Benton: Schoth scored 23 points in a 60-28 win over Southwood.

Mikaylah Williams, Parkway: Williams scored 21 points in a 52-22 win over Byrd.

Travesti Byrd, Minden: Byrd scored 19 points in a 57-45 overtime win against Bossier.

Zanyah Lefear, Huntington: Lefear scored 18 points in a win.

Chloe Larry, Parkway: Larry scored 18 points in a win.

Sharon Henderson, Homer: Henderson scored 18 points in a win.

DeAsia Alexander, Arcadia: Alexander scored 24 points against Ringgold.

McKayla Price, Zwolle: Price scored 22 points against Stanley.

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview: Washington scored 21 points against Red River.

Z’Riah Buggs, Homer: Buggs scored 21 points against Plain Dealing.

Alaya Gray, Saline: Gray scored 20 points against Atlanta.

Shawn White (CajunPanther72) contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Top Shreveport-Bossier area high school basketball performers for Jan. 29-Feb. 3