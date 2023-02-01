Williams scores 26, No. 20 Oklahoma women beat TCU 101-78

1 of 8

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 11 of her 26 points in the first half to help No. 20 Oklahoma roll past TCU 101-78 on Tuesday night and snap a two-game skid.

Williams was 3 of 4 from the floor with a 3-pointer in the first half and made all four of her free throws as the Sooners shot 55% while building a 51-43 halftime lead. Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa added nine points apiece for Oklahoma in the first half.

Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big 12) opened the second half with a 7-0 run and cruised from there, finishing with 50 points in the paint and 16 points off 13 TCU turnovers. Williams finished 9 of 12 from the floor with six rebounds and four assists.

Robertson, who broke the NCAA career 3-point record in the Sooners’ 86-78 loss to then-No. 18 Iowa State on Saturday, had four 3-pointers against TCU and finished with 18 points. She has made a 3-pointer in a conference record 63 straight games and is the only woman to make 500 career 3s (507).

Llanusa and Skylar Vann added 14 points each for the Sooners.

Tomi Taiwo scored 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting with five 3-pointers to lead TCU (6-15, 0-10), which entered having won three of the last four meetings in Norman.

Oklahoma hosts West Virginia while TCU is at home against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

