NEW YORK, NY – A 90-year-old man was treated on scene by EMS after being assaulted by an unknown male suspect in Lower Manhattan early Tuesday morning. Police said the suspect approached the victim while carrying a package and asked the 90-year-old man if he was interested in purchasing it. When the elderly man asked the suspect what was in the package, police said the suspect asked another individual to hold the package so that he could kill the 90-year-old man. At that point, the suspect swung a belt with a heavy rock at the end of it at the

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO