Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
NJ man charged after dog found starved to death, 2nd found malnourished in home, officials say
MAYS LANDING, N.J. - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has charged a New Jersey man on animal cruelty charges, officials say. According to authorities, On Wednesday, 50-year-old John Roblin of Mullica Hill was arrested and charged. Officials say a tip led law enforcement to Roblin's home, alleging he was not...
Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report
WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two 19-year-olds charged for shooting in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Two attentive Atlantic City Police Department officers arrested 19-year-old Ivan Tinitigan after spotting his vehicle in the area of Dover and Ventnor Avenues on Monday. Officers Bayron Zelaya-Chaves and Ivan Cruz, observed a vehicle parked at the corner and recognized it to be the one driven by Tinitigan, who was wanted for a shooting on January 13th. As they neared the vehicle, they spotted the fugitive in the passenger seat. Tinitigan was arrested without incident. A second man wanted for the shooting, Eliu Mejiatried to flee police, running to the back of a nearby store. He The post Two 19-year-olds charged for shooting in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll booth
Chopper 6 was over the wreck where it appears a driver slammed into a guard rail at the toll plaza.
Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust
LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
90-year-old man assaulted with rock in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 90-year-old man was treated on scene by EMS after being assaulted by an unknown male suspect in Lower Manhattan early Tuesday morning. Police said the suspect approached the victim while carrying a package and asked the 90-year-old man if he was interested in purchasing it. When the elderly man asked the suspect what was in the package, police said the suspect asked another individual to hold the package so that he could kill the 90-year-old man. At that point, the suspect swung a belt with a heavy rock at the end of it at the The post 90-year-old man assaulted with rock in Lower Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old New Yorker charged with murder of 15-year-old
NEW YORK – A 16-year-old male suspect has been charged with murder for the shooting of 15-year-old Unique Smith on September 7. Smith was shot in the chest once and killed inside a park in Brooklyn. On Wednesday, September 7 at around 1:45 pm, New York City police officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of McLaughlin Park located at Tillary Street and Jay Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS responded and transported the aided male to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced The post 16-year-old New Yorker charged with murder of 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hit-run kills 4-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 4-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and a second child were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
Police identify suspects in John Dubois Midtown murder case
NEW YORK, NY – 25-year-old John Dubois was shot in the back of the head and killed on Friday, January 13th near the Carver Houses NYC Housing Authority public housing project. Police investigating the case today released photos of the suspects wanted for his murder. The suspects were captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. According to police, on Friday, January 13, at approximately 10:15 pm, officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 50 East 102 Street. ” Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded to The post Police identify suspects in John Dubois Midtown murder case appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver charged in serious hit and run in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – 29-year-old Clossie Spencer has been charged with assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. On August 14th, Spencer was driving a Mercury Mountaineer in the area of Buffalo Avenue and Pacific Street in Crown Heights when he failed to stop for an all-way stop sign at the intersection. He struck a 36-year-old woman who was crossing the street in the crosswalk across Pacific Street. He fled the scene. The woman was taken to NYC Health and Hospital/ Kings in critical condition. The post Driver charged in serious hit and run in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
A borough councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed while sitting inside her car Wednesday evening, prosecutors confirmed.
Staten Island 12-year-old reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, NY – A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing in Staten Island. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 121st Precinct said 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia Smith left her Wright Avenue home at around 3:30 pm on Thursday and has not been seen since. She is described as being approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Earlier in day, three Staten Island siblings were reported missing since last Thursday, according to police. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or The post Staten Island 12-year-old reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old slashed in face, police searching for suspects
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for slashing a 15-year-old male victim in the face in the Bronx. On January 22, the two men approached the boy while he was walking in front of 1750 East 172nd Street. In an unprovoked attack, they slashed the victim in the face with an unidentified cutting instrument, according to police. They fled the scene in a white sedan. The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was treated for facial lacerations. The post 15-year-old slashed in face, police searching for suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD opens homicide investigation after woman found dead inside public housing project
NEW YORK, NY – A foul odor coming from an apartment inside a NYC Housing Authority complex in Brooklyn led police to discover the body of a 43-year-old woman. Police arrived at the unit at around 11:15 on December 15th the find the woman unresponsive and unconscious. At first, police found no signs of apparent trauma, but on Thursday, detectives with the 77th Precinct announced a murder investigation has been opened in the case. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office has deemed the suspicious death a homicide. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Tamara The post NYPD opens homicide investigation after woman found dead inside public housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
Judge: Women accused in Brick animal hoarding case allowed to remain free ahead of trial
An Ocean County judge denied a motion filed by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office to revoke the release of Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz.
Staten Island woman reportedly missing since Sunday
NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island woman has been reported missing. The New York City Police Department has issued a missing persons notice for 54-year-old Nina Strickland. Strickland was last seen on Sunday leaving her home. Police said at around 4 pm, she left her Michelle Court home and has not been seen since. She was described by detectives as a black female, approximately 5’6″ in height, approximately 120 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. The missing was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is The post Staten Island woman reportedly missing since Sunday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl/Cocaine To South Jersey Teenager
A 44-year-old man from South Jersey was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with the fatal overdose of an 18-year-old.Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland had been charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Th…
15-year-old Lindenwold girl last seen leaving boyfriend’s apartment, police
LINDENWOLD, NJ – Police in Lindenwold are searching for a 15-year-old girl who left her boyfriend’s apartment on Tuesday and has not been see since. Now, the Lindenwold Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with attempting to locate Trinity Martinelli, last seen in the area of the 3600 bldg. She was seen leaving Pinewood Estates (Arborwood Condos) at approximately 3:50 pm leaving her boyfriend’s apartment. Trinity was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with “LHS Pep Band” written on it, Khaki/Tan pants, and black sneaker carrying and blue and purple backpack with Disney character Stitch on it. The post 15-year-old Lindenwold girl last seen leaving boyfriend’s apartment, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three Staten Island siblings missing since last Thursday, according to police
NEW YORK, NY – A family in Staten Island is desperately trying to figure out what happened to their three children who have now been missing for a full week. The three siblings went missing from the Stapleton Houses, a public housing project in the Stapleton section of Staten Island on Thursday, January 25. They were reported missing the next day. 12-year-old Anzel Bousted went missing along with his older brother Jaelen Bousted, 15; and sister Zairy Rivera, 17. Police believe the children may have run away from home. At this time, police have not released many details regarding their The post Three Staten Island siblings missing since last Thursday, according to police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Months after dogs die in NJ official’s vehicle, state takes over investigation
The mystery of what led to the death of a Gloucester County K9 and another dog in the county fire marshal's vehicle took another turn with a change in the law enforcement agency leading the investigation. K-9 Ember, who was in the care of fire marshal Shawn Layton, and Layton's...
Shore News Network
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0