ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

LifeLight bringing Skillet & more to new Downtown Sioux Falls festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –LifeLight was a Labor Day weekend tradition for many KELOLAND families for decades, but the popular Christian music festival on a farm near Worthing hasn’t happened since 2016. During Christmas last year, the Sioux Falls’ non-profit announced it’s bringing back the LifeLight festival for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Making snow at Huset’s Speedway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be bitterly cold outside tonight, but things are really heating up at Husets Speedway. Crews have been busy this week getting ready to host snowmobile racers from all over the world for the Octane Ink SnoCross Nationals. But believe it or not, they need more snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

As good as gold: The National Music Museum

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Have you ever had a passion for collecting something? Perhaps it was coins, books, stamps or dolls. Well for Arne B. Larson, the founder of the National Music Museum, it was musical instruments. By the age of 60, the native Minnesotan had collected more than two thousand instruments.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Grand Marshal announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee announced Wednesday that Dick Sweetman will be the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade, taking place on Saturday, March 18. He will also be the first of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crawford’s announced as winner of DTSF Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Downtown Sioux Falls was the place to be for burgers all through January. And now a new winner has been crowned in this year’s Burger Battle. Thirty-two restaurants battled it out in hopes of claiming this year’s title. Crawford’s was awarded the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow piles could get a little smaller this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, the Sioux Falls airport still has 18 inches of snow on the ground. Over the next few days, highs in the 30s will start to melt those snow piles. But having snow on the ground tends to keep the temperatures cooler.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s the Riverline District?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future. The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The days continue to get longer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In winter there are less hours of sunlight. This winter we have felt the lack of sunlight differently due to all the snowstorms. Sunlight is the best way to get vitamin D, and with the lack of light, there is a lack of Vitamin D.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Palisades camping expansion on track, GFP says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The expansion of the campground at Palisades State Park near Garretson is on track, state Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) officials said at a Feb. 1 Legislative Joint Committee on Appropriations meeting. “Everything is on track to break ground in 2023,” GFP secretary Kevin...
GARRETSON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. KELOLAND News’ photographer was on the scene and reported seeing smoke and flames. Law enforcement was blocking the road along East Hayes Place. The call for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Garrison Keillor coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets go on sale Friday for the show titled “Garrison Keillor at 80,” taking place at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater in March. Keillor will be joined by Heather Masse and Richard Dworsky in a show of music, stories and stand-up on the theme of cheerfulness.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy