KELOLAND TV
LifeLight bringing Skillet & more to new Downtown Sioux Falls festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –LifeLight was a Labor Day weekend tradition for many KELOLAND families for decades, but the popular Christian music festival on a farm near Worthing hasn’t happened since 2016. During Christmas last year, the Sioux Falls’ non-profit announced it’s bringing back the LifeLight festival for...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
dakotanewsnow.com
Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
KELOLAND TV
Making snow at Huset’s Speedway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be bitterly cold outside tonight, but things are really heating up at Husets Speedway. Crews have been busy this week getting ready to host snowmobile racers from all over the world for the Octane Ink SnoCross Nationals. But believe it or not, they need more snow.
SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
KELOLAND TV
As good as gold: The National Music Museum
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Have you ever had a passion for collecting something? Perhaps it was coins, books, stamps or dolls. Well for Arne B. Larson, the founder of the National Music Museum, it was musical instruments. By the age of 60, the native Minnesotan had collected more than two thousand instruments.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Grand Marshal announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee announced Wednesday that Dick Sweetman will be the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade, taking place on Saturday, March 18. He will also be the first of the...
KELOLAND TV
Crawford’s announced as winner of DTSF Burger Battle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Downtown Sioux Falls was the place to be for burgers all through January. And now a new winner has been crowned in this year’s Burger Battle. Thirty-two restaurants battled it out in hopes of claiming this year’s title. Crawford’s was awarded the...
KELOLAND TV
Snow piles could get a little smaller this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, the Sioux Falls airport still has 18 inches of snow on the ground. Over the next few days, highs in the 30s will start to melt those snow piles. But having snow on the ground tends to keep the temperatures cooler.
sdpb.org
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
KELOLAND TV
What’s the Riverline District?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future. The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
KELOLAND TV
The days continue to get longer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In winter there are less hours of sunlight. This winter we have felt the lack of sunlight differently due to all the snowstorms. Sunlight is the best way to get vitamin D, and with the lack of light, there is a lack of Vitamin D.
KELOLAND TV
Palisades camping expansion on track, GFP says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The expansion of the campground at Palisades State Park near Garretson is on track, state Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) officials said at a Feb. 1 Legislative Joint Committee on Appropriations meeting. “Everything is on track to break ground in 2023,” GFP secretary Kevin...
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. KELOLAND News’ photographer was on the scene and reported seeing smoke and flames. Law enforcement was blocking the road along East Hayes Place. The call for the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Garrison Keillor coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets go on sale Friday for the show titled “Garrison Keillor at 80,” taking place at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater in March. Keillor will be joined by Heather Masse and Richard Dworsky in a show of music, stories and stand-up on the theme of cheerfulness.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
