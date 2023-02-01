Read full article on original website
Grant enables Barton VFD to better protect its members
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Barton Volunteer Fire Department formally accepted a grant Wednesday in the amount of $10,000 from Energy Transfer, which aided in the purchase of equipment to enhance the organization’s firefighting capabilities. “As a volunteer fire company, it is becoming more and more challenging to...
Collaboration key for direction of city of Wheeling's 'Life Hub'
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling has been working to address the growing homeless problem with the recently created “Life Hub." Officials, along with the Wheeling Housing Authority and the Life Hub, introduced a collaborative featuring a 24/7/365 low barrier homeless shelter,. The key is for...
American Legion Post 632 in Glencoe destroyed by fire
GLENCOE, Ohio — Residents of Glencoe are devastated after a fire destroyed American Legion Post 632. No injuries were reported. “This meant a lot to this community, and it's sad,” said Jennifer Murphy, a member of the women’s auxiliary there. The Post was one thing that brought...
Local organization now accepting SNAP benefits
SNAP participants can pick the meals they receive out of a monthly rotation of options.
Regis Sr. assumes role as Martins Ferry auditor
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Martins Ferry officially has a new city auditor. Jack Regis Sr. leaves his seat on council to fill the position after Rita Randall stepped away. Regis places another role under his belt as he previously has served as Martins Ferry's mayor in the 1980's, and most recently ran for Belmont County commissioner in 2022.
West Virginia AG meets with local leaders in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been making the rounds throughout the Northern Panhandle conducting forums with local business leaders. His latest stop was Thursday in Wheeling. “We're updating people about what's going on in the office,” Morrisey said. “2022 was the busiest year ever...
Longtime Youngstown Clerk of Courts to retire
A veteran politician has decided not to seek re-election and will retire. She is longtime Youngstown Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark.
Richard Wilson appointed to replace Hummel as Second Judicial Circuit Judge
Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court which serves Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties. Wilson is a lifelong resident of Marshall County, who’s practiced law in public and private practice for more than 30 years. He graduated from the...
Why are graduation rates up, academic performance levels down in West Virginia?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — There's an education gap in West Virginia. The state's graduation rate is one of the highest in the nation, but academic performance levels are lacking. Although local schools are above average, flaws in the standardized testing could be the problem. For the past several years,...
Details revealed for Life Hub for the homeless
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City will prove its name by becoming the fifth city in the nation to create a Life Hub for the homeless. At a public meeting, organizers unveiled the details of the facility which will be a year-round, 24/7 low barrier shelter for homeless men, women, children and even […]
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
Hopewell Elementary School update on student illnesses in December
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 1, 2023 2:02 P.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Dr. Jeff Beltz , superintendent issued a statement to the district in regards to the December illnesses at the school.. The statement was issued last Friday following an update from the PA Department of Health stating that the illnesses were likely the result of Norovirus. The PA DOH statement read”WE want to inform you that we’ve received notification from the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team that the Hopewell Elementary School GI outbreak has been closed in the PA Electronic disease surveillance team made recommendations beyond student illnesses , and that all signs indicate it was an outbreak of Norovirus.”
Aultman hospitals cutting more than 150 jobs at Alliance, Canton facilities
A hospital just west of Mahoning County is laying off more than 50 employees. According to the WARN notice, 56 employees from Aultman Alliance Community Hospital will be out of work at the beginning of April. Included in the cuts are 12 registered nurses, 14 LPNs, 12 STNAs and a...
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
Plan to raze abandoned Wellsburg homes receives funding
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have granted Wellsburg $290,000 to get rid of some abandoned homes. "It’s taken almost two years to get the show on the road, but I’m really pleased right now,” Wellsburg Mayor Daniel Dudley said.
Things to Do in Weirton, West Virginia
Places to visit in Weirton, WV. The city of Weirton, West Virginia, is located in the northern portion of the Northern Panhandle region. It is a place where you can enjoy an excellent vacation. The city has some activities for all ages but also a quaint and suburban feel. It’s a great place to retire.
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
State officials introduce the West Virginia Budget Book
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey paid a visit to Wheeling to unveil software that makes the state one of the most financially transparent in the nation. Introducing the West Virginia Budget Book, a one-stop shop for taxpayers to have the same access to the state...
Belmont County Cat Stray Shun fundraiser set
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Belmont County Cat Stray Shun will host a fundraiser on Friday from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 in Ohio Valley Mall’s center court. There will be raffle baskets, prizes and gift items. All money donated goes back into the kittens that need veterinary medical attention.
