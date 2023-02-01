ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Grant enables Barton VFD to better protect its members

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Barton Volunteer Fire Department formally accepted a grant Wednesday in the amount of $10,000 from Energy Transfer, which aided in the purchase of equipment to enhance the organization’s firefighting capabilities. “As a volunteer fire company, it is becoming more and more challenging to...
BARTON, OH
WTOV 9

Collaboration key for direction of city of Wheeling's 'Life Hub'

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling has been working to address the growing homeless problem with the recently created “Life Hub." Officials, along with the Wheeling Housing Authority and the Life Hub, introduced a collaborative featuring a 24/7/365 low barrier homeless shelter,. The key is for...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

American Legion Post 632 in Glencoe destroyed by fire

GLENCOE, Ohio — Residents of Glencoe are devastated after a fire destroyed American Legion Post 632. No injuries were reported. “This meant a lot to this community, and it's sad,” said Jennifer Murphy, a member of the women’s auxiliary there. The Post was one thing that brought...
GLENCOE, OH
WTOV 9

Regis Sr. assumes role as Martins Ferry auditor

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Martins Ferry officially has a new city auditor. Jack Regis Sr. leaves his seat on council to fill the position after Rita Randall stepped away. Regis places another role under his belt as he previously has served as Martins Ferry's mayor in the 1980's, and most recently ran for Belmont County commissioner in 2022.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTOV 9

West Virginia AG meets with local leaders in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been making the rounds throughout the Northern Panhandle conducting forums with local business leaders. His latest stop was Thursday in Wheeling. “We're updating people about what's going on in the office,” Morrisey said. “2022 was the busiest year ever...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Details revealed for Life Hub for the homeless

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City will prove its name by becoming the fifth city in the nation to create a Life Hub for the homeless. At a public meeting, organizers unveiled the details of the facility which will be a year-round, 24/7 low barrier shelter for homeless men, women, children and even […]
WHEELING, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell Elementary School update on student illnesses in December

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 1, 2023 2:02 P.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Dr. Jeff Beltz , superintendent issued a statement to the district in regards to the December illnesses at the school.. The statement was issued last Friday following an update from the PA Department of Health stating that the illnesses were likely the result of Norovirus. The PA DOH statement read”WE want to inform you that we’ve received notification from the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team that the Hopewell Elementary School GI outbreak has been closed in the PA Electronic disease surveillance team made recommendations beyond student illnesses , and that all signs indicate it was an outbreak of Norovirus.”
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Plan to raze abandoned Wellsburg homes receives funding

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have granted Wellsburg $290,000 to get rid of some abandoned homes. "It’s taken almost two years to get the show on the road, but I’m really pleased right now,” Wellsburg Mayor Daniel Dudley said.
WELLSBURG, WV
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Weirton, West Virginia

Places to visit in Weirton, WV. The city of Weirton, West Virginia, is located in the northern portion of the Northern Panhandle region. It is a place where you can enjoy an excellent vacation. The city has some activities for all ages but also a quaint and suburban feel. It’s a great place to retire.
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

State officials introduce the West Virginia Budget Book

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey paid a visit to Wheeling to unveil software that makes the state one of the most financially transparent in the nation. Introducing the West Virginia Budget Book, a one-stop shop for taxpayers to have the same access to the state...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County Cat Stray Shun fundraiser set

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Belmont County Cat Stray Shun will host a fundraiser on Friday from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 in Ohio Valley Mall’s center court. There will be raffle baskets, prizes and gift items. All money donated goes back into the kittens that need veterinary medical attention.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

