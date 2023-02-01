Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 1, 2023 2:02 P.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Dr. Jeff Beltz , superintendent issued a statement to the district in regards to the December illnesses at the school.. The statement was issued last Friday following an update from the PA Department of Health stating that the illnesses were likely the result of Norovirus. The PA DOH statement read”WE want to inform you that we’ve received notification from the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team that the Hopewell Elementary School GI outbreak has been closed in the PA Electronic disease surveillance team made recommendations beyond student illnesses , and that all signs indicate it was an outbreak of Norovirus.”

