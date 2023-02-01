DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO