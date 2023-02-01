ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

channel1450.com

Pleasant Plains Pulls Away From Maroa-Forsyth To Stay Perfect In Sangamo Play

Not to look ahead..but Pleasant Plains will host PORTA in a huge girls basketball matchup next Wednesday evening. The Cardinals stayed perfect in Sangamo conference play on Thursday night when Maroa-Forsyth came to town with a 47-28 win in a game that was tied at 17 at halftime. Plains travels to Riverton on Monday before hosting undefeated PORTA next Wednesday.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
capitolwolf.com

New name for football stadium?

The daughter of a Lanphier High School great is suggesting District 186 rename Memorial Stadium for her father. Ray Ramsey was not only a three-sport coach at Lanphier, but he was also a member of pro football’s Chicago Cardinals and pro basketball’s Baltimore Bullets. A District 186 committee...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Littyville is back, and it may be just what Illinois needs

On Monday, the Illini ended their search for a running backs coach. And it’s a name that Illini fans will forever associate with a movement. As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward will be returning to Champaign for the 2023 season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Semi overturned on Route 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for missing man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
PEORIA, IL
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Fire destroys house in Champaign County

DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for missing teen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: 1 firefighter taken to hospital after Thursday morning house fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of Columbia Terrace and Orange Street Thursday. Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall says preliminary, a discarded cigarette started the fire. 1 firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Damage is estimated at...
PEORIA, IL

