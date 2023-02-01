Read full article on original website
Property Damage and Arrests in Atlanta Violence Community Comes Together to Rebuild and Address Underlying Issues
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in Illinois
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Pulls Away From Maroa-Forsyth To Stay Perfect In Sangamo Play
Not to look ahead..but Pleasant Plains will host PORTA in a huge girls basketball matchup next Wednesday evening. The Cardinals stayed perfect in Sangamo conference play on Thursday night when Maroa-Forsyth came to town with a 47-28 win in a game that was tied at 17 at halftime. Plains travels to Riverton on Monday before hosting undefeated PORTA next Wednesday.
channel1450.com
Bullets Get Conference Road Win in Athens Over Warriors
The Williamsville Bullets traveled to Athens on Tuesday night for a Sangamo conference game and picked up the 57-32 victory. The Bullets were led by Jacob Finley and Jake Seman who both scored 11 points.
channel1450.com
Who Runs The CS8? SHG and Rochester Girls Find Out Friday
The Rochester girls (15-0 in CS8) are still unbeaten in CS8 play and SHG (13-2 in CS8) is coming off a City tournament win. We’ll find out on Friday who runs the CS8.
channel1450.com
New Berlin’s Offense Explodes In Fourth Quarter For Sangamo Win Over PORTA
Gavin Arthalony took over in the first quarter and PORTA built a big lead, but the Pretzels went on a 14-0 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter. New Berlin beat PORTA 58-38 led by Ben Hermes’ 14 points at the Pretzel Dome on Tuesday night.
capitolwolf.com
New name for football stadium?
The daughter of a Lanphier High School great is suggesting District 186 rename Memorial Stadium for her father. Ray Ramsey was not only a three-sport coach at Lanphier, but he was also a member of pro football’s Chicago Cardinals and pro basketball’s Baltimore Bullets. A District 186 committee...
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
thechampaignroom.com
Littyville is back, and it may be just what Illinois needs
On Monday, the Illini ended their search for a running backs coach. And it’s a name that Illini fans will forever associate with a movement. As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward will be returning to Champaign for the 2023 season.
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 firefighter taken to hospital after Thursday morning house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of Columbia Terrace and Orange Street Thursday. Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall says preliminary, a discarded cigarette started the fire. 1 firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Damage is estimated at...
wmay.com
South Dirksen Parkway Driver Services to be closed for next several years
Springfield’s Driver Services facility on South Dirksen Parkway will be closed for two to three years while the building undergoes a major renovation. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the closure, which takes effect at the close of business this Thursday, February 2nd. The building will have a complete...
