(CHICAGO) Chicago-area electricity and natural gas suppliers are among the country’s leaders in cutting off service for nonpaying customers. A report issued by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry says Commmonworth Edison (ComEd) canceled gas and/or electrical service for nearly 226,000 accounts through October of last year, an increase of 27% from the year before. The groups put the company in it’s “Hall of Shame” for increasing disconnections even as it lobbied for and gained approval for rate increases.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO