channel1450.com

Pleasant Plains Pulls Away From Maroa-Forsyth To Stay Perfect In Sangamo Play

Not to look ahead..but Pleasant Plains will host PORTA in a huge girls basketball matchup next Wednesday evening. The Cardinals stayed perfect in Sangamo conference play on Thursday night when Maroa-Forsyth came to town with a 47-28 win in a game that was tied at 17 at halftime. Plains travels to Riverton on Monday before hosting undefeated PORTA next Wednesday.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
channel1450.com

Railer Girls Earn Win No. 26 At Mt. Zion

The Lincoln girls are still undefeated after they beat Mt. Zion on Tuesday night on the road with a 62-25 victory over the Braves in Apollo conference action. Lincoln is just four games away from completing perfect season and their next test will come Friday at home against Effingham.
LINCOLN, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/31/23)

(CHICAGO) Chicago-area electricity and natural gas suppliers are among the country’s leaders in cutting off service for nonpaying customers. A report issued by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry says Commmonworth Edison (ComEd) canceled gas and/or electrical service for nearly 226,000 accounts through October of last year, an increase of 27% from the year before. The groups put the company in it’s “Hall of Shame” for increasing disconnections even as it lobbied for and gained approval for rate increases.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield

A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Grand opening held for new Foxes Boxes bakery location

Few things are as inspirational as genuine entrepreneurial success. The story of Foxes Boxes bakery is the unlikely tale of two people from separate continents finding not only each other but also a mutual passion for farming and baking which has led to a very popular and successful business in the local Riverbend area.
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

Two car crash in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
GODFREY, IL
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tourcounsel.com

White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois

White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices

Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Amazon to open in North Pekin next week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
NORTH PEKIN, IL

