Milwaukee, WI

Nominations now being accepted for 2023 Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Vel. R Phillips Trailblazer Award. The award recognizes a female Milwaukeean who exemplifies Vel R. Phillips’ legacy of selfless service and trailblazing work toward improving the quality of life for residents in Milwaukee. Nominations e now being...
MILWAUKEE, WI
West Bend hosts 4-week program to spread fentanyl awareness

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County's chasing down the fentanyl overdose problem. Tonight, a number of agencies joined forces hosting the first of a four-week series on fentanyl to spread awareness. It was held at Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend. The sheriff's office told us overdose...
WEST BEND, WI
Active Streets program seeks proposals for 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is seeking proposals for the next round of its Active Streets program. The program started in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Works chose streets in four areas of the city and limited or prohibited traffic with the goal of increasing safety for people looking to walk or bike at a safe distance from one another.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bankruptcy plans still underway for Window Select

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Many questions are still lingering from customers of Menomonee Falls home improvement company, Window Select. For the past 9 months, countless Window Select customers have reached out to CBS 58 with complaints about paid orders that were never fulfilled. In that time, we've learned that hundreds...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Electronic music hits the Summerfest stage with ODESZA and guests

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Summerfest lineup continues to be bolstered with the latest announcement that electronic pop duo ODESZA will be headlining the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30. ODESZA has received several Grammy nominations, including one for their third studio album, 2017's "A Moment Apart," which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Red panda sponsorship, a Valentine's Day gift option that supports Milwaukee's zoo program

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fickell brings Badgers buzz to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There’s a Badgers buzz that is following Luke Fickell everywhere he goes. Whether it’s the recruiting trail or the big red rally in Milwaukee. “The reception, I've been incredibly happy with. Some would say 'you guys have done some things and created some energy' but our real job is to make sure we can do this come September and October," said Badgers head coach Luke Fickell.
MILWAUKEE, WI

