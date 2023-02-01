Read full article on original website
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Nominations now being accepted for 2023 Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Vel. R Phillips Trailblazer Award. The award recognizes a female Milwaukeean who exemplifies Vel R. Phillips’ legacy of selfless service and trailblazing work toward improving the quality of life for residents in Milwaukee. Nominations e now being...
Police Chief Jeffrey Norman discusses community policing, Tyre Nichols footage in 1-on-1 interview
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "To see the lack of aftercare, lack of compassion and humanity, is actually unacceptable." As the nation reflects on the death of Tyre Nichols, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says moments like that have no place in Milwaukee. "I have no tolerance at all for unprofessional,...
West Bend hosts 4-week program to spread fentanyl awareness
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County's chasing down the fentanyl overdose problem. Tonight, a number of agencies joined forces hosting the first of a four-week series on fentanyl to spread awareness. It was held at Moraine Park Technical College in West Bend. The sheriff's office told us overdose...
Anger and frustration as Milwaukee community calls for quicker release of MPD body camera video
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday night, community members and activists voiced distrust with the Milwaukee Police Department at the first Fire and Police Commission meeting since videos were made public of the Tyre Nichols beating in Memphis. Among the speakers were two mothers of men killed by Milwaukee officers. Emotions...
'Farfetched,' 'ludicrous': GOP critical of MKE red light camera proposal to reduce reckless driving
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Would speed enforcement cameras in Milwaukee help crack down on reckless driving?. A bipartisan group of lawmakers and Milwaukee leaders say it would, but prominent Republicans argue the solution is more police officers patrolling the streets – not a camera issuing tickets. If you...
'PETFLIX and Snuggle': MADACC announces Valentine's Day adoption promotion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is announcing a new promotion just in time for Valentine's Day. The 2023 "PETFLIX and Snuggle" adoption promotion is running throughout the month of February. During this time, you'll be able to name your own adoption fee for...
New initiative launched at Lakeland University spurs talent development in SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A newly-launched initiative at Lakeland University in Milwaukee targets talent development in southeast Wisconsin. CBS 58 was joined Thursday, Feb. 2 by Beth Borgen, president of Lakeland University, and Scott Jansen, the program director at Talent Strategies Network to tell us more about the new initiative.
Northwestern Mutual to relocate thousands of jobs, invest $500M into downtown campus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just five years after opening the second tallest office tower in Wisconsin, a company that has called Milwaukee home for more than 165 years is, in its words, "doubling down" on its commitment to downtown. On Thursday, Feb. 2, on the 32nd floor of their Tower...
Active Streets program seeks proposals for 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is seeking proposals for the next round of its Active Streets program. The program started in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Works chose streets in four areas of the city and limited or prohibited traffic with the goal of increasing safety for people looking to walk or bike at a safe distance from one another.
Bankruptcy plans still underway for Window Select
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Many questions are still lingering from customers of Menomonee Falls home improvement company, Window Select. For the past 9 months, countless Window Select customers have reached out to CBS 58 with complaints about paid orders that were never fulfilled. In that time, we've learned that hundreds...
Area's smallest public ice rink, 'The Dinky Rink,' to return to Milwaukee Public Market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "The Dinky Rink," the area's smallest ice rink, is set to make a return to the Milwaukee Public Market. Located outside on the north side of the public market building in the market's surface parking lot, The Dinky Rink will be free for guests and open for operation Friday, Feb. 3 with 90-minute time slots available by reservation only.
Electronic music hits the Summerfest stage with ODESZA and guests
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Summerfest lineup continues to be bolstered with the latest announcement that electronic pop duo ODESZA will be headlining the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30. ODESZA has received several Grammy nominations, including one for their third studio album, 2017's "A Moment Apart," which...
Red panda sponsorship, a Valentine's Day gift option that supports Milwaukee's zoo program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
Fickell brings Badgers buzz to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There’s a Badgers buzz that is following Luke Fickell everywhere he goes. Whether it’s the recruiting trail or the big red rally in Milwaukee. “The reception, I've been incredibly happy with. Some would say 'you guys have done some things and created some energy' but our real job is to make sure we can do this come September and October," said Badgers head coach Luke Fickell.
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Second Hand Purrs gives sick cats a second chance at life
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cat owners are likely familiar with the virus called "FIP", or Feline Infectious Periontitis. It's a version of the Coronavirus that is usually fatal in cats. It's hard to detect and there is no FDA approved cure. But a small shelter in Milwaukee is on the...
MATC plays host to kid-centric exhibit 'Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story' during Black History Month in February
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew a children's book could be the focus of a temporary exhibit at Milwaukee Area Technical College's Create Gallery?. Both the literature and exhibition are called "Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story" and is geared toward children ages four through twelve. It aims to serve...
Warming center turns into overnight shelter for homeless during deadly cold temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The frigid temperatures shed a light on one of the most vulnerable group of people who have to seek shelter from the cold. Organizations have told CBS 58 there aren't enough spots in overnight shelters in the Milwaukee area. Now, one organization is stepping up to help.
High-rise apartment proposal on Milwaukee's east side receives mixed feedback from neighborhood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new high-rise apartment building proposed on Milwaukee's east side is receiving mixed feedback from the neighborhood. The 25-story luxury apartment building would replace a parking lot near Farwell Ave. and Curtis Place. The proposal from New Land Enterprises consists of 310 market-rate apartments. Developers said...
