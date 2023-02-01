Read full article on original website
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Upworthy
A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
This Maine home can stay 70 degrees without a furnace, even when it's freezing outside
What if you could design a house that on a cold day in January would stay at 70 degrees inside — without running the furnace? Or even having a furnace?. In fact, what's known as the Passivhaus concept came to the United States in 2006, and is being used to construct buildings throughout the U.S.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
I’m starting to get an itch to rent on my own – but is single living worth $17,000 a year?
Any relationship comes with perks and pitfalls. But data out of the UK this month revealed it costs £860 (around A$1,500) more a month to be single, begging the question: is living alone really worth £10,000 (A$17,000) a year and what does it get you?. Living in a...
Watch as sobbing owner wades through river to be reunited with her missing dog
Alifiya Mohamedbhai feared dachshund Violet had been stolen after she disappeared in Reddish Vale Country Park, Greater Manchester.
See family arrive at California cabin to find epic snow blocking second-floor doorway
Snowboarding trip to Airbnb cabin finds accumulation as high as the upper balcony.
The Cast of 'Maine Cabin Masters' Was Embroiled in a Lawsuit in Late 2022
When you're on a reality show for any amount of time, you're bound to get caught up in real-life problems. Whether those issues end up on camera or occur "behind the scenes," it's all too possible for drama and scandal to unfold for these reality stars. The home renovation crew of Maine Cabin Masters has been under scrutiny multiple times. The home renovation series first premiered on the DIY network in 2017 before moving to the Magnolia Network in 2022.
True or False? Driving Barefoot in Texas is Against the Law
Texas gets hot during the summer, and I know with my kids trying to round up shoes to go to the swimming pool or just someplace like granny's can be an unenviable task. But is driving barefoot in Dallas, Texas or anywhere across the Lone Star State actually against the law?
Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in the state just won $31 million
Somebody is a whole lot wealthier just by purchasing a lottery ticket. That’s according to the officials of the Mega Millions’ lottery game.The drawing for Tuesday, January 31 had exactly one jackpot winner. The winning ticket—worth a life-changing $31 million—was sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot prize has a cash option of $16.5 million.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
