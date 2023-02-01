Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Property Damage and Arrests in Atlanta Violence Community Comes Together to Rebuild and Address Underlying IssuescreteAtlanta, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, IL
Related
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Pulls Away From Maroa-Forsyth To Stay Perfect In Sangamo Play
Not to look ahead..but Pleasant Plains will host PORTA in a huge girls basketball matchup next Wednesday evening. The Cardinals stayed perfect in Sangamo conference play on Thursday night when Maroa-Forsyth came to town with a 47-28 win in a game that was tied at 17 at halftime. Plains travels to Riverton on Monday before hosting undefeated PORTA next Wednesday.
channel1450.com
New Berlin’s Offense Explodes In Fourth Quarter For Sangamo Win Over PORTA
Gavin Arthalony took over in the first quarter and PORTA built a big lead, but the Pretzels went on a 14-0 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter. New Berlin beat PORTA 58-38 led by Ben Hermes’ 14 points at the Pretzel Dome on Tuesday night.
channel1450.com
Railer Girls Earn Win No. 26 At Mt. Zion
The Lincoln girls are still undefeated after they beat Mt. Zion on Tuesday night on the road with a 62-25 victory over the Braves in Apollo conference action. Lincoln is just four games away from completing perfect season and their next test will come Friday at home against Effingham.
channel1450.com
Who Runs The CS8? SHG and Rochester Girls Find Out Friday
The Rochester girls (15-0 in CS8) are still unbeaten in CS8 play and SHG (13-2 in CS8) is coming off a City tournament win. We’ll find out on Friday who runs the CS8.
Williamsville, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Williamsville. The Tri-City High School basketball team will have a game with Williamsville High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. The Taylorville High School basketball team will have a game with Williamsville High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
ISP: I-74 lane reopened following semi-truck on fire near Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they responded to a report of a truck tractor and trailer on fire eastbound along I-74 near Farmer City on Thursday afternoon. All traffic was temporarily diverted off I-74 at Exit 159 while the fire was being extinguished. ISP said the left lane was reopened for traffic at […]
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords
Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
wmay.com
South Dirksen Parkway Driver Services to be closed for next several years
Springfield’s Driver Services facility on South Dirksen Parkway will be closed for two to three years while the building undergoes a major renovation. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the closure, which takes effect at the close of business this Thursday, February 2nd. The building will have a complete...
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
Decatur Police investigating shooting involving two teens
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
nprillinois.org
Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices
Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
Comments / 0