You season 3 was another hit for Netflix. Fans all over the world are now wondering the same thing: Will I have to wait almost two years to watch You season 4?. We hope not! Netflix renewed You for season 4 before the release of season 3. It was a surprise move to announce it before the season premiere, but we knew that You season 4 was going to happen. Netflix wouldn’t cancel this show that early!

27 MINUTES AGO