Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Knicks Ideal Trade Suitor For Raptors' O.G. Anunoby?
The New York Knicks are among the teams linked to Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Lakers News: Statuses Of LeBron James, Anthony Davis Updated Ahead Of Knicks Game
Will LA get its All-Stars back for its second New York game in two nights?
Pelicans-Lakers Game Will Broadcast On National TV With LeBron James Close To Making History
All eyes will be on New Orleans Saturday evening with LeBron James on the verge of making history.
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
L.A. CLIPPERS (105) Leonard 7-26 2-2 17, Morris Sr. 7-13 0-0 16, Zubac 4-7 4-5 12, George 6-16 2-6 16, Mann 2-3 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 2, Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 3-9 0-0 8, Powell 9-16 4-5 26. Totals 39-95 14-20 105. MILWAUKEE (106) Connaughton 3-5 1-1 8,...
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Knicks vs Lakers: How & Who To Watch as LeBron Finally Returns to MSG
The New York Knicks will face a feisty Los Angeles Lakers group as LeBron James closes in on NBA history.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Thursday To New York Knicks
The Heat fall to Knicks despite strong performance by Bam Adebayo
Knicks Fan TV’s Alex Trataros on the Knicks’ overtime loss to the Lakers
Knicks Fan TV’s Alex Trataros discusses his observations from the Knicks’ Tuesday night loss to the Lakers, what he thought of LeBron’s showing at The Garden and what may be going on with RJ Barrett. Watch the rest of the discussion on YouTube! https://youtu.be/pEdyjSnk_Po
Porterville Recorder
Portland 80, San Diego 61
PORTLAND (12-13) Nduka 3-6 2-3 8, Sjolund 6-7 3-3 17, Wood 3-9 7-8 14, Gorosito 3-9 0-0 8, Robertson 6-11 3-4 19, Meadows 4-9 2-3 10, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Vucinic 2-3 0-1 4, Lemke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 17-22 80. SAN DIEGO (10-14) Earlington 7-10 5-9 20, McKinney...
OKC Thunder Rookie Back to No. 3 on NBA Rookie Ladder
One of Oklahoma City's four 2022 rookies has ascended to No. 3 on the official NBA rookie ladder.
How to get NBA All-Star jerseys for Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Some of the starters include the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and former Cavs LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Lauri Markkanen.
Sporting News
Raptors trade rumors: Pelicans 'definitely high' on forward O.G. Anunoby
They say where there's smoke, there's fire. A week away from the trade deadline there seems to be a lot of smoke coming out of Toronto in regard to O.G. Anunoby's future with the Raptors. Anunoby has already been linked to the Knicks, Grizzlies and Suns through various reports. The...
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Out For Thursday's Game Against New York Knicks
Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury
Luka Doncic's Injury Status In Pelicans-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Popovich is the winningest coach
1861 — The Philadelphia Athletics beat Charter Oak 36-27 in a baseball game played on frozen Litchfield Pond in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the players wearing ice skates. 1924 — The first Winter Olympics close in Chamonix, France. Sixteen countries competed in 17 events from seven sports. 1932 —...
Comments / 0