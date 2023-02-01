ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

WCAX

Burlington pod community to open next week with updated rules

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first residents are set to move into Burlington’s pod community next week. The low-barrier shelter in the Old North End is months behind schedule, and officials on Thursday revealed substantial changes to the rules for those staying there. The plan is to have five...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

The Town of Brandon is looking for a new town manager

The Town Manager is appointed by and reports to the five-member Town Selectboard. The Town Manager is the government’s Chief Executive Officer and appoints and oversees the administrative and operating staff. The Town Manager’s responsibilities include:. • Supervising the administration of the Town of Brandon’s affairs;. •...
BRANDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Portable skidder bridges built by NCCC student available for rent

NEWPORT –Portable skidder bridges are available to rent in Orleans County by landowners and loggers. The bridges are rented for a nominal fee by the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District (OCNRCD) in Newport. They are designed and intended for use as temporary structures for crossing streams during logging...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of warming and overnight shelters available for those who may need them. In Barre, the Good Samaritan Church on North Seminary Street has flexible hours. In Burlington, there is the Miller Center...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
COLCHESTER, VT
high-profile.com

DEW Construction Underway on Vermont State Police Complex

Williston, VT – DEW Construction announced that work is currently underway on a field station for the Vermont State Police, located on a forested 51-acre parcel off St. George Road in Williston. The project will include a 22,561sf public safety building and an 11,022sf climate-controlled garage. The main building...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

2 Vt. towns get state development designation

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

New York organization receives fund for river preservation

JAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Ausable River flooding has devastated several Adirondack communities over the years. With new state and federal funding, state and community organizations are hoping to protect and provide resources for the small towns and hamlets surrounding it. The Ausable River Association has identified 13 projects in the...
JAY, NY
WCAX

Burlington to open extreme cold weather emergency shelter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With frigid weather expected in the coming days, Burlington’s mayor announced the opening of a temporary extreme cold weather emergency shelter. The shelter will be at the Miller Center at 130 Gosse Court and it will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Backcountry rescue drills keep Stowe first responders on their toes

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Search and rescue calls have been increasing over the past few years in our region. Calls for help can range from a cardiac arrest on the top of a mountain during the summer to an injured backcountry skier lost in the woods. And when it comes to central Vermont, it’s often Stowe Mountain Rescue crews that are the first to respond.
STOWE, VT
montpelierbridge.org

State Hearing On Draft Wake Boat Rule Feb. 15

In recent years, a new and growing water sport has arrived in Vermont. It involves surfing behind wake boats, expensive motorized watercraft that feature an integrated ballast tank below the boat, filled with water. With their much greater weight, wake boats create a large, surfable, artificial wave that can be two to four feet high. A recent magazine article on the boats described them as providing “an ocean-surfing experience on calm, inland lakes.”
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT

