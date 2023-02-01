Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Burlington pod community to open next week with updated rules
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first residents are set to move into Burlington’s pod community next week. The low-barrier shelter in the Old North End is months behind schedule, and officials on Thursday revealed substantial changes to the rules for those staying there. The plan is to have five...
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
VTDigger
The Town of Brandon is looking for a new town manager
The Town Manager is appointed by and reports to the five-member Town Selectboard. The Town Manager is the government’s Chief Executive Officer and appoints and oversees the administrative and operating staff. The Town Manager’s responsibilities include:. • Supervising the administration of the Town of Brandon’s affairs;. •...
newportdispatch.com
Portable skidder bridges built by NCCC student available for rent
NEWPORT –Portable skidder bridges are available to rent in Orleans County by landowners and loggers. The bridges are rented for a nominal fee by the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District (OCNRCD) in Newport. They are designed and intended for use as temporary structures for crossing streams during logging...
WCAX
Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of warming and overnight shelters available for those who may need them. In Barre, the Good Samaritan Church on North Seminary Street has flexible hours. In Burlington, there is the Miller Center...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $329,900 Essex Junction home with accessibility features, including a ramp to enter the home
This home in Essex Junction has hardwood floors throughout as well as accessibility features such as a walk-in shower. The home was renovated to turn a third bedroom into the dining room but could be fixed back into a three bedroom home. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $329,900. Square...
Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up
Several community and labor leaders joined Mayor Miro Weinberger at a press conference on Thursday to condemn a proposed charter change that would create a new community control board over the police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up.
WCAX
Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
high-profile.com
DEW Construction Underway on Vermont State Police Complex
Williston, VT – DEW Construction announced that work is currently underway on a field station for the Vermont State Police, located on a forested 51-acre parcel off St. George Road in Williston. The project will include a 22,561sf public safety building and an 11,022sf climate-controlled garage. The main building...
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
WCAX
Project to protect deer, allow Vermonters to enjoy trails deemed a success
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers say a pilot project aimed at allowing Vermonters to enjoy winter trail use while protecting an important deer wintering area was a success, so it will continue in 2023. The program started in Waterbury in 2021. The Vermont Department of Parks and Rec launched two...
Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’
In a press release on Tuesday night, Mayor Miro Weinberger said a police union contract to provide extra patrols at River Watch Condominiums is “not consistent” with agreed terms with the union. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’.
WCAX
Civic leaders speak out against Burlington ballot measure on police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a dozen community leaders gathered in Burlington on Thursday to urge residents to vote no on a measure that would create an independent police oversight board. The proposed charter change will be on the March Town Meeting Day ballot as the result of a...
WCAX
New York organization receives fund for river preservation
JAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Ausable River flooding has devastated several Adirondack communities over the years. With new state and federal funding, state and community organizations are hoping to protect and provide resources for the small towns and hamlets surrounding it. The Ausable River Association has identified 13 projects in the...
A Burlington Pup Visited Every Vermont Town — and Peed in Most, Too
Sophie, a 15-year-old shih tzu from Burlington, has made canine history: She's likely the first pup to have peed in nearly every town in the state — and she appears to be the first pooch to have visited each one. Stephanie Young, executive director of the 251 Club of...
Peter Edelmann is Transforming an Essex Mall Into a Town Center and Vermont 'Experience'
Saturday night was all right for the 400-plus music fans in the Double E Performance Center in Essex listening to the band Get Together play the music of Elton John and Queen. While front person Josh Panda belted out a powerhouse version of "Rocket Man," images of stars and galaxies drifted behind him on a 60-foot-wide movie screen.
WCAX
Burlington to open extreme cold weather emergency shelter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With frigid weather expected in the coming days, Burlington’s mayor announced the opening of a temporary extreme cold weather emergency shelter. The shelter will be at the Miller Center at 130 Gosse Court and it will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
WCAX
Backcountry rescue drills keep Stowe first responders on their toes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Search and rescue calls have been increasing over the past few years in our region. Calls for help can range from a cardiac arrest on the top of a mountain during the summer to an injured backcountry skier lost in the woods. And when it comes to central Vermont, it’s often Stowe Mountain Rescue crews that are the first to respond.
montpelierbridge.org
State Hearing On Draft Wake Boat Rule Feb. 15
In recent years, a new and growing water sport has arrived in Vermont. It involves surfing behind wake boats, expensive motorized watercraft that feature an integrated ballast tank below the boat, filled with water. With their much greater weight, wake boats create a large, surfable, artificial wave that can be two to four feet high. A recent magazine article on the boats described them as providing “an ocean-surfing experience on calm, inland lakes.”
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
Comments / 1