Read full article on original website
muckraker_bob
5d ago
Up until the point that Al Sharpton showed up you had my support 100%, Nichols family. His history is five times longer than the personnel files of all those bad cops combined. Eight people died in the anti-Semitic attack on Freddie’s Fashion Mart in 1995. And a very wide swath of this country believes that “Rev.” Al’s provocative exhortations were the sparks that fueled the flames.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Related
In Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood, Black residents fear police
MEMPHIS (AP) — In a terrible way, the death of Tyre Nichols brings vindication to members of the Black community in Memphis who live in constant fear of the police. Often, before, people didn’t believe them when told how bad it is. The fatal beating of Nichols, 29,...
At Nichols’ funeral, Black America’s grief on public display
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sound of the djembe drums started as a low tremble and grew more distinct as the musicians drew closer to the hundreds gathered inside the Memphis church. “We love you, Tyre,” the drummers chanted, referring to Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose beating...
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city. The service was delayed until...
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother expected at Tyre Nichols funeral
Vice President Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by police officers at a traffic stop. His death has sparked a national outcry among officials and protests calling for police reform. The…
1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood about thirty minutes earlier, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.
Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis
Here are multiple live-streaming options to watch Tyre Nichols' funeral as it happens at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. The post Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Memphis cops reportedly gave Tyre Nichols 71 commands in 13 minutes: 'So far out of the norm'
A New York Times analysis of footage released by the city of Memphis revealed officers issued 71 commands for Tyre Nichols within 13 minutes, orders which were “often contradictory.”
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity revokes membership of officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
One of the nation’s most prominent Black fraternities has revoked the membership of three former officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers last month. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was unaware three officers involved in the incident were part of its organization until…
California paramedics condemn fired Memphis EMTs, call for EMTs who want to help humanity
SACRAMENTO -- Stories of why paramedics chose to join the profession come with anecdotes of wanting to make an impact on humanity and take care of their communities: "We're here to serve community." Monday, three Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians (EMT) who responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis Police Officers "violated numerous MFD Policies and Protocols," according to a statement put out by Fire Chief Gina Sweat. EMT Robert Long, EMT JaMicheal Sandridge and Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker may face charges in Nichols' death. Long and Sandridge responded to the initial call that Nichols had been pepper...
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."
The Illinois FOP issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols, the 29 year old man who is dead after what some have called a callous and hateful beating by Memphis, TN police.
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Trump: Fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
Former President Trump said in a new interview that the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis, Tenn., police officers “never should have happened,” calling video of the incident “horrible.” “I thought it was terrible,” Trump told The Associated Press on Saturday. “He was in such trouble. He was just being…
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports that video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is at odds with the initial police report from the Memphis officers involved.
What we know about the 5 Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death
Two of the five former Memphis police officers arrested in the killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols had been on the job for a couple of years, and the others no more than six years. And some of the officers had been part of a new anti-violence unit called Scorpion, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, prosecutors confirmed.
Pa. police agencies keep tight lid on officer misconduct records
After the high-profile beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, local residents have raised concerns that police agencies in Pennsylvania basically police themselves for misconduct. Under Pa. law, police agencies are allowed to keep a tight lid on complaints, disciplinary action and use-of-force reports, making it nearly impossible for...
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
The lawyer for one of the five former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols reacted to the release of the bodycam footage Friday.
Tyre Nichols’s brother on 5 officers involved in his death: ‘I hope they die’
Tyre Nichols’s brother said in an interview with a local news station on Friday that he hopes a similar fate falls on the five Memphis officers allegedly involved in the death of his brother. “You want my truth? … I hope they die,” Jamal Dupree told Fox 40 in Sacramento, California. Memphis authorities on Friday…
Two people killed after train hits car, one other critical, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died just after midnight on Wednesday after a train hit a car in Memphis, police said. The crash happened at Chelsea and Carpenter, Memphis Police said. Both people who were inside of that car were killed at the scene, according to police. A third...
Comments / 4