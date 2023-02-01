ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

muckraker_bob
5d ago

Up until the point that Al Sharpton showed up you had my support 100%, Nichols family. His history is five times longer than the personnel files of all those bad cops combined. Eight people died in the anti-Semitic attack on Freddie’s Fashion Mart in 1995. And a very wide swath of this country believes that “Rev.” Al’s provocative exhortations were the sparks that fueled the flames.

The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city. The service was delayed until...
The Associated Press

1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood about thirty minutes earlier, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.
CBS Sacramento

California paramedics condemn fired Memphis EMTs, call for EMTs who want to help humanity

SACRAMENTO -- Stories of why paramedics chose to join the profession come with anecdotes of wanting to make an impact on humanity and take care of their communities: "We're here to serve community." Monday, three Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians (EMT) who responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis Police Officers "violated numerous MFD Policies and Protocols," according to a statement put out by Fire Chief Gina Sweat. EMT Robert Long, EMT JaMicheal Sandridge and Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker may face charges in Nichols' death. Long and Sandridge responded to the initial call that Nichols had been pepper...
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
PennLive.com

Pa. police agencies keep tight lid on officer misconduct records

After the high-profile beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, local residents have raised concerns that police agencies in Pennsylvania basically police themselves for misconduct. Under Pa. law, police agencies are allowed to keep a tight lid on complaints, disciplinary action and use-of-force reports, making it nearly impossible for...
