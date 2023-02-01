Read full article on original website
Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
Crandon continues impressive season with road win at Merrill
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon's girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The Cardinals had a perfect start to the season, winning 13 games in a row. However, 13 was an unlucky number, and Crandon dropped their first game to Laona/Wabeno at home on Jan. 20 to fall to 13-1. But the Cardinals didn't let that loss get to them, and won the next three games by an average of 22 points, and came into their matchup with Merrill on Thursday with all their momentum regained.
Rhinelander improves winning streak to four games after taking down Pacelli at home
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's boys hockey team has been on a tear lately. After dropping a tough game to Lakeland Union on Jan. 26, the Hodags have not lost a game. They won three straight heading into their matchup with Pacelli on Thursday, looking to make it four wins in a row.
Tomahawk snaps losing streak with home win over Elcho
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk boys basketball has had an underwhelming season so far. The Hatchets are 3-13 overall and winless in conference games. They were on a four-game losing streak, needing a win in the biggest way. However, they had an opportunity on Thursday to get that win, hosting Elcho at home.
1 injured in northwoods snowmobile crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of yet another snowmobile crash Thursday morning, capping off a dangerous week in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on a trail at Fred Luke Road in the Vilas County town of Plum Lake. One person, a male, was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.
Hodag Solar Park continues to shine bright
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Wisconsin Public Service latest clean energy continues to shine bright as it hits a milestone. The company's Hodag Solar Park reached its one-year anniversary a few days ago. Hodag Solar Park is the third large-scale solar facility WPS has brought online since 2020. This facility features 21,000 solar panels on 50 acres near Rhinelander. Matt Cullen from WPS says the solar park has impacted the area tremendously.
2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died as a result of a snowmobile crash. Two snowmobiles crashed resulting in the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. The crash happened around noon on Thursday on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. That location is between St. Germain and Eagle River.
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
Trail may close due to off-trail riding
ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page. The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is...
JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured
A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
Vilas County trail to be temporarily closed
ST. GERMAIN - A snowmobile trail in the St. Germain area will be temporarily closed and a reroute will be in order. The Trail involved is Trail 15 and will be closed from TIN 267 to Little Bass Lake Road. A temporary reroute has been established the meantime. The reroute...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Access to Lac du Flambeau homes blocked due to easement dispute
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Over the course of ten years the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians have been negotiating with two title companies over easements for private property owners within the reservation. Those easements would allow the property owners to continue to drive on tribal owned roads, but the easements are long expired.
Fire damages a mobile home north of Rhinelander
Fire badly damaged a mobile north of Rhinelander. The Pine Lake Fire Department says they were called out around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to the fire on West Prairie Trail. Heavy smoke could be seen from Highway 17 as fire crews approached the scene. Additional help was requested, with a number...
Student brought a 'stun device' to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau on Wednesday
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau Police Department and staff at Thomas Jefferson Elementary are investigating after a student brought an electronic stun device. According to the Wausau Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicated that the 10-year-old student did not threaten others with the device and did not attempt harm. School staff was able to locate the student and seize the device without incident. The Wausau Police Department also took custody of the device.
Plan of Action From Lac Du Flambeau Town Board Meeting
This afternoon the town hall of Lac Du Flambeau was the gathering place for many concerned area residents, tribal and non tribal. Four roads are closed right now Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane. The town board heard concerns from residents...
Oneida County boosts pay due to corrections officer shortage
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last August, 1,400 corrections officers' positions were vacant in Wisconsin and it likely hasn't gotten much better since then. Oneida County recently boosted the starting pay in hopes of attracting more workers and keeping them. This has been a problem for Oneida County Sheriff's Department since 2020. Corrections officers are either retiring or moving on to a different job. As of right now, there is currently only 18 officers. To run the facility efficiently at least 26 is needed. Patrol Captain, Tyler Young says to fill those holes right now other officers have to fill in and work overtime.
4th fatal snowmobile crash reported in four-day stretch
One person died Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in Arbor Vitae, the fourth fatal crash in a four-day span in the northwoods. Sunday’s crash, reported at about 7 p.m., took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say the man struck a tree and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
