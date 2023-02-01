RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last August, 1,400 corrections officers' positions were vacant in Wisconsin and it likely hasn't gotten much better since then. Oneida County recently boosted the starting pay in hopes of attracting more workers and keeping them. This has been a problem for Oneida County Sheriff's Department since 2020. Corrections officers are either retiring or moving on to a different job. As of right now, there is currently only 18 officers. To run the facility efficiently at least 26 is needed. Patrol Captain, Tyler Young says to fill those holes right now other officers have to fill in and work overtime.

ONEIDA COUNTY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO