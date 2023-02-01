Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
cbs7.com
Animal experts warn not to leave pets outdoors during freezing temperatures
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While we’re all trying to stay warm in these freezing temperatures, so should your pets, because if you’re feeling cold, chances are they’re just as cold. We spoke to some animal experts about how to keep your pets warm in these cold temperatures.
What to put in your cold weather emergency kit in your car
MIDLAND, Texas — While we didn't get a lot of ice here in the Midland Odessa area we're still in Winter and you just never know in West Texas when that bad weather will hit. That's why it's a good idea to have an emergency kit in your car just in case something happens.
cbs7.com
Domino’s goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Midland is receiving praise after its employees went out of their way to help a visually impaired customer during the freezing weather. When the nasty earlier this week, the weather closed most businesses for days. West Texas Domino’s restaurants stayed...
Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center celebrated its 30th anniversary on February 2. Community members were able to come together to celebrate all the work they have done throughout the years to help both kids and adults as well. "When we were born in 1993 and became...
cbs7.com
Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland close due to winter weather
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The weather has caused both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland to close down. Both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland were able to hand out some form of a frozen meal or packaged meal to customers who needed them the most before closing their doors.
Curb Side Bistro offers free soup during freezing weather
ODESSA, Texas — There's nothing like a nice warm cup of soup during winter weather, and Chef Alejandro Barrientos with Curb Side Bistro agrees. The Odessa restaurant gave out over 500 cups of soup for lunch time alone on Tuesday, all for free. Barrientos put out the message about...
Warming shelters offering services during cold front
MIDLAND, Texas — With temperatures looking to dip into the 20's over the next few days in the Permian Basin, everybody needs a place to stay and keep warm. For the less fortunate, however, they may not have a place to stay for the night. This is why warming...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23: It is thawing out across West Texas and that trend will continue into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds. Next week...
cbs7.com
Police investigating shooting outside of Big Spring YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Dathan Jones, CEO of the Big Spring YMCA has confirmed that at approximately 4:15 this afternoon, a drive-by shooting occurred in front of the YMCA, directed at individuals who were standing at the front entrance. These individuals, who...
kgns.tv
Cold and Wet Through Wednesday, Clearing Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cold airmass will remain in control of our weather through Wednesday night. Temperatures, while cold, will remain above freezing, and I am not expecting any ice. Icy conditions will occur over much of Texas from around San Antonio and north and westward to Midland and up I-35 to Dallas and beyond. Drier air will filter in, clearing skies late Thursday. A slow warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon.
‘Please keep sharing’: Midland police continues search for family of non-verbal teen, addresses popular theories
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department (MPD) held a news conference Thursday to update the community about a case involving a teen with disabilities who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention. Midland officers found the non-verbal young man Sunday, January 29, walking alone in an […]
WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business. Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
Midland Soup Kitchen restarts 'Operation Code Blue' campaign
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has restarted Operation Code Blue with the weather conditions getting colder outside. The soup kitchen is asking for people to donate any coats, gloves, scarves and blankets they have to give. People can drop off at the Midland Soup Kitchen on Orchard Lane.
cbs7.com
West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
cbs7.com
Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
marfapublicradio.org
Forecasters say travel will be dangerous in West Texas through Thursday morning
Weather forecasters are warning West Texans to avoid travel in the region through at least Thursday morning, as highways and interstates from the Permian Basin to parts of the Big Bend have been blanketed with ice this week. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather warnings covering most of...
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
City crews prepare for slick conditions
ODESSA, Texas — Crews, whether it be Texas Department of Transportation or city crews, are putting in the prep work to prepare for the next freeze, and part of that is in the form of sand trucks. What exactly is that?. "A sand and salt mixture, so with that...
OPD investigating several crashes on Highway 191
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently working several major crashes across town, with three of those on Highway 191. The wrecks on Highway 191 include an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree and a rollover at East Loop 338. Drivers are encouraged...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 1