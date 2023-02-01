ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland close due to winter weather

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The weather has caused both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland to close down. Both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland were able to hand out some form of a frozen meal or packaged meal to customers who needed them the most before closing their doors.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23: It is thawing out across West Texas and that trend will continue into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds. Next week...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Police investigating shooting outside of Big Spring YMCA

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Dathan Jones, CEO of the Big Spring YMCA has confirmed that at approximately 4:15 this afternoon, a drive-by shooting occurred in front of the YMCA, directed at individuals who were standing at the front entrance. These individuals, who...
BIG SPRING, TX
kgns.tv

Cold and Wet Through Wednesday, Clearing Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cold airmass will remain in control of our weather through Wednesday night. Temperatures, while cold, will remain above freezing, and I am not expecting any ice. Icy conditions will occur over much of Texas from around San Antonio and north and westward to Midland and up I-35 to Dallas and beyond. Drier air will filter in, clearing skies late Thursday. A slow warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Please keep sharing’: Midland police continues search for family of non-verbal teen, addresses popular theories

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department (MPD) held a news conference Thursday to update the community about a case involving a teen with disabilities who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention. Midland officers found the non-verbal young man Sunday, January 29, walking alone in an […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business.  Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Soup Kitchen restarts 'Operation Code Blue' campaign

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has restarted Operation Code Blue with the weather conditions getting colder outside. The soup kitchen is asking for people to donate any coats, gloves, scarves and blankets they have to give. People can drop off at the Midland Soup Kitchen on Orchard Lane.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder.  However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City crews prepare for slick conditions

ODESSA, Texas — Crews, whether it be Texas Department of Transportation or city crews, are putting in the prep work to prepare for the next freeze, and part of that is in the form of sand trucks. What exactly is that?. "A sand and salt mixture, so with that...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigating several crashes on Highway 191

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently working several major crashes across town, with three of those on Highway 191. The wrecks on Highway 191 include an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree and a rollover at East Loop 338. Drivers are encouraged...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy