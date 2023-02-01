Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Tennessee slips in Top 25 And 1 after head-scratching loss to Florida
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: Virginia moves up to No. 2, Saint Mary's at No. 7 ahead of Gonzaga showdown
By my count, there were nearly a dozen high-major coaches who entered this season needing a big year (perhaps even needing to make the NCAAs) in order to stave off being fired. Four of those coaches have turned their fortunes, though a lot of work remains in the next six weeks. Let's check in on those four guys.
CBS Sports
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1 as Jayhawks get back on track
A week ago at this time, Kansas was on a three-game losing streak that had some questioning whether the Jayhawks were actually legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions. Me? I more or less just chalked it up to a ridiculously tough three-game stretch against ranked schools. As I explained...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, placed on commissioner exempt list
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019. Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual,...
Camara, Smith help Dayton edge Loyola Chicago 85-81 in OT
DAYTON, Ohio - Toumani Camara scored 31 points, Malachi Smith added 21 and Dayton outlasted Loyola Chicago 85-81 in overtime on Tuesday night. Camara made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). He added nine rebounds. Smith made 6 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Kobe Elvis had 13 points and Mustapha Amzil scored 11.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 28 points despite injury
Curry racked up 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-117 loss to Denver. Curry was at one point questionable for the contest due to a sore shoulder, but he ended up leading the Warriors with 33 minutes and 28 points. The sharpshooting point guard didn't seem to be affected at all by the shoulder issue, as he knocked down 10 of 17 shot attempts and went 5-for-10 from three-point range. Curry has scored 20-plus points in nine straight games and is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: 'Half the league' after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle
There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
chatsports.com
Toledo Heads to Notre Dame for Two-Day Invitational
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's track & field team will head to South Bend, Ind. for this weekend's Meyo Invitational hosted by Notre Dame. The two-day meet begins on Friday with field events at 4:00 p.m. Saturday will begin with running events at 10:00 a.m. in the Loftus Sports Center.
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
After two games on the road, the #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. Gonzaga and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Santa Clara will be looking to right the ship.
Fitch completes season-sweep of Boardman
Austintown Fitch topped Boardman 52-42 in All-American Conference boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Wednesday's game postponed
Beal and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues for the Pistons leaving Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Beal will have to wait until Friday against the Trail Blazers to get back on the court. The league will presumably...
CBS Sports
Rockets rookie Tari Eason posts one of the most bizarre box scores you will ever see in just 19 minutes
Tari Eason is a good offensive rebounder. He might even be a great one. Among rookies this season, he ranks third with 2.2 of them per game. Alperen Sengun is the only Rocket to pull in more of them thus far this year. But Eason only plays 19.4 minutes per game. He's started only three times in his career. If I were to tell you Eason had one of the greatest offensive rebounding games in the history of professional basketball, you'd probably scoff. But that's exactly what happened against the Thunder on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Urban Meyer names best coaching jobs in college football, explains difficulty ranking Alabama within top five
Urban Meyer has reached the top of the sport at multiple stops, giving him a unique perspective on the landscape of college football. During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Meyer was asked to speak from that perspective and rank the top five jobs in college football. He named, in order: Georgia, Ohio State, a tie between Florida and Florida State, LSU and USC.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely only one game this weekend
Gordon is expected to only appear in one of the two games in the back-to-back set Friday against the Raptors and Saturday against the Thunder, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear which of the two games Gordon will suit up for, but it sounds like the veteran...
CBS Sports
Jalen Brunson's All-Star case looks much stronger after Knicks' near collapse vs. Heat
Jalen Brunson got some bad news on Thursday. The catalyst behind New York's surprisingly successful season got snubbed for an All-Star berth when the reserves were announced, and while Brunson was likely happy to see teammate Julius Randle get the nod, his own case was seemingly stronger. Randle may be averaging more points, but Brunson has scored more efficiently and been a better playmaker. His presence has allowed Randle to play more like the All-Star he was in 2021, yet he was not recognized for his stellar season.
