State Legislature passes early presidential primary bill, likely without votes to take effect for 2024

WLUC
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to change Michigan presidential primary date
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - When you head to the polls for the 2024 presidential primary election, you might do so a few weeks earlier than the last time around. State Senate Bill 13 would move the primary from March 10 to Feb. 27, making Michigan the fifth state in the primary calendar. Governor Whitmer signed the bill Wednesday. However, since the Senate did not pass the legislation with a two-thirds majority, it has not yet taken effect.
Detroit News
Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers
Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
michiganradio.org
Whitmer signs law to make Michigan early primary state; still not clear if effective in time for 2024
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new law Wednesday that would bump Michigan up in the presidential primary process. Whitmer said the law would give the state’s voters a stronger voice in choosing the president, by counting their votes earlier. But Republican leaders said their party’s rules mean that it...
wkar.org
Benson, Nessel ask Legislature for election resources
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel want the Legislature to adopt tougher laws to help protect Michigan elections from meddling and threats. The two officials made the request in testimony this week before the state House Elections Committee. Nessel said threats against election officials and poll workers are threats against democracy and should be automatic felonies.
wgvunews.org
Michigan Legislature sends presidential primary bill to the governor
The bill passed along party lines, with GOP lawmakers worrying that moving the primary up too soon would cost their party delegates under Republican National Committee rules. But Amber McCann, a spokesperson for Democratic House leadership, says Republicans could always change their mind. “I don’t believe there’s anything that will...
Detroit News
House sends Whitmer bill moving Michigan's 2024 presidential primary
Lansing — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to change the date of Michigan's 2024 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, moving the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the deadline set by the Democratic National Committee. Though the legislation clear the House on a 56-53 vote,...
Michigan Republicans up in arms over income tax cut being stopped
The governor and her legislative lieutenants would not confirm that they were going to offer a new tax relief package that would stop a GOP proposal to slice the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree
At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections
LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
Detroit News
Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options
Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
Detroit News
Feds investigate ex-House Speaker Johnson for bribery in pot licensing
Lansing — FBI agents and a federal grand jury have spent more than two years investigating whether former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson and others received bribes in return for awarding state licenses to operate medical marijuana facilities, The Detroit News has learned. The probe has the potential to...
Benson: $50m, anti-misinformation laws needed for future Michigan elections
LANSING, MI – To implement new voting methods, protect election workers and fight misinformation, lawmakers should budget as much as $50 million, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday. By the 2024 primary, Michigan will need a major expansion of its election system because of Proposal 2, a...
michiganradio.org
Black women call on Michigan legislators to strengthen family and medical leave policies
Black mothers and caregivers called Thursday on legislators to strengthen Michigan's family and medical leave policies. They met ahead of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act's 30th anniversary on February 5. The law offers limited unpaid family and medical leave. Employees at public agencies, some schools, and companies with...
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.
Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years.
wkar.org
Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double check list of cancelled voter registrations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office is working to make the process of removing people from the state’s voter registration list more transparent. The Secretary of State is tasked with regularly maintaining its list of registered voters. This involves removing people from the list who have either moved or died.
WNEM
Biden-Harris Administration announces $33.6M for Michigan to improve roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards on Wednesday for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The program includes 14 grants for communities in Michigan. Established by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure...
michiganradio.org
Whitmer signs $1.1 billion spending bill, says it will fund affordable housing and support workers
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the first public act of the new year Tuesday — a $1.1 billion spending bill that includes money for housing and assistance for businesses that suffered losses due to COVID-19. The spending bill taps into federal COVID relief funds that will be used to help...
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
