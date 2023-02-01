ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man says scammers are using his address for online puppy scam

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

Man says scammers are using his address for online puppy scam 02:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For two years, countless strangers from all over have been showing up at Greg Panza's doorstep in Mt. Washington.

"As far as Illinois, Rochester, New York, Virginia, Maryland," Panza told KDKA-TV on Tuesday.

And all of them keep showing up looking for the same thing.

"They come here because they're bringing a new puppy home. And then they get here and realize not only are they being ripped off but their hearts have just been broken," Panza said.

Panza believes he is the victim of an online pet scam involving scammers using his address to dupe people out of money for dogs that don't exist.

"Evergreen Basset Hounds was the name of a company, and right there on the website it says here's the address and there's my address," Panza said.

Many of the prospective pet owners who approach Panza have never verbally communicated with the bogus breeders and have no other contact information except email.

The Better Business Bureau told KDKA this is a major red flag.

"In some instances, these scammers will try to send you pre-recorded videos of the pet in question. Keep in mind, that's not foolproof. Ask to set up a live video call. But it's always best to see the pet in person," said Caitlin Driscoll, public relations director of the BBB of Western PA.

According to the BBB, it has seen a significant increase in pet scams over the past three years, costing consumers a total of $2 million last year.

Panza, on the other hand, said he has contacted the FBI, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and local law enforcement. But he said there hasn't been much progress.

The website for Evergreen Basset Hounds appears to have been taken down.

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
