Loxley, AL

utv44.com

Topgolf construction underway in Mobile, expected to open late 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Topgolf announced Thursday that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South

ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Downtown Fairhope clock to be fixed by local watchmaker

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Right through the Brenny’s Jewelry Company’s door sits Luis Valencia, a Rolex-certified watchmaker who makes and fixes watches all day. With the famous Fairhope clock being broken, Valencia knew he wanted to fix it. “I had a store in Florida for 30 years almost and I have donated the clock for that […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
franchising.com

Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location

Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Brookley by the Bay master plan finalized

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores looking to build multi-purpose facility at Sportsplex

Building would serve sports tourism needs, plus local sports and events. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is looking to spend $6 million for a new 38,000-square-foot building at the city’s Sportsplex for sports and community events. It could accommodate several courts for volleyball, basketball or pickleball and an onsite café is planned as well.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
MOBILE, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Visit Beaches in Alabama

The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach areas of Alabama are known for their snow-white sugar sand and warm gulf waters. But there are also quiet, secluded beaches with no crowds to rival those in the neighboring Florida Panhandle. Gulf Shores Main Public Beach. Gulf Shores Main Public Beach is a...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and million-dollar baby, owns property in gulf shores. The...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Bed Bath & Beyond to close

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Daphne is among 87 additional stores expected to close, the company told Nexstar on Monday. That announcement comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans. The Daphne store is located in Jubilee Square at the end of […]
DAPHNE, AL

