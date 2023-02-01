ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester Chamber hosts annual ATHENA Award ceremony

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Chamber held it's annual ATHENA Award ceremony on Thursday- recognizing 24 women and four organizations for their contributions and mentorship of women. The ATHENA International Award is given annual to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The divide at Rochester General

Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Reverend Franklin Florence was a civil rights pioneer who literally changed the face of Rochester and much of corporate America. He died early Morning at the age of 89. Rev. Florence believed his spiritual commission was not only to prepare souls for the next life, but also work for the betterment of Blacks during this life. And his son believes his death on the first day of Black History Month is a divine call to continue his work.
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February

We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols

Rochester, N.Y. - Community and clergy members gathered at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church to remember Tyre Nichols, the man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis. Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture | A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death. The group held...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York

You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating 500+ years worth of birthdays

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 500+ years with five birthdays celebrated Tuesday at St. John's Home. The celebration honored five residents who made it past 100 years. Dorothy Biedenbach died Tuesday at age 102, but her family still attended the celebration to honor Evelyn Seaver, 103;...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Volunteers help bring people to shelters in anticipation of bitterly cold weather

Rochester, N.Y. — When temperatures dip below freezing, Gary Harding and his group of volunteers hit the streets of Rochester to help bring people to shelters. The group of good Samaritans drive around the city, looking for people without shelter, and offering to bring them to places like Open Door Mission, House of Mercy and The Vineyard which is set up as a temporary shelter and warming center.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses

Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter took most of January off

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - For Winter weather lovers this January was a complete disappointment. However, if you don't like snow, then you we're probably OK with our weather this past month. The month ended up snow free for many days and much warmer than normal. Only three days this month...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RIT, St. John Fisher drop COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Rochester, N.Y. — At least two local colleges are dropping their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students. Rochester Institute of Technology announced Monday it would no longer require the vaccination, while St. John Fisher University announced a similar move Thursday. "Recognizing that some members of our community or their loved...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

New center aims to expand eye care access in Rochester

Rochester has a new place to go for comprehensive eye care. Goodwill Vision (formerly known as ABVI) and UR Medicine's Flaum Eye Institute announced Wednesday they will soon open a new eye care clinic inside the Sterns Center for Low Vision at Goodwill Vision Enterprises, 500 South Clinton Avenue. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Milder air ahead of Friday

Thursday February 2, 2023 — Rochester, N.Y. — Conditions will be on the mild side through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly increase before sunrise and continue into the 30s through the afternoon with a southerly breeze. Sunshine will once again cover much of the sky early Thursday before pre-frontal clouds move in Thursday afternoon and an arctic front arrives Thursday evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted of attempting to rape UR student at Genesee Valley Park

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of attempting to rape a University of Rochester student in 2021. A jury found Courtney Barber, 32, guilty Thursday of first-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors said Barber sexually assaulted a 17-year-old UR student Sept. 18, 2021 on the...
ROCHESTER, NY

