13 WHAM
Rochester Chamber hosts annual ATHENA Award ceremony
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Chamber held it's annual ATHENA Award ceremony on Thursday- recognizing 24 women and four organizations for their contributions and mentorship of women. The ATHENA International Award is given annual to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
The divide at Rochester General
Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
13 WHAM
Minister Franklin Florence, longtime Rochester civil rights leader, dies at age 88
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence, a minister known for his civil rights activism in Rochester, has died at age 88. His legacy of freedom and equality echoed across the community Wednesday, his life covering many chapters of history in Rochester. Clifford Florence held a picture of his father Thursday,...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Reverend Franklin Florence was a civil rights pioneer who literally changed the face of Rochester and much of corporate America. He died early Morning at the age of 89. Rev. Florence believed his spiritual commission was not only to prepare souls for the next life, but also work for the betterment of Blacks during this life. And his son believes his death on the first day of Black History Month is a divine call to continue his work.
NYS Music
Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February
We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
13 WHAM
Shelter preparing to welcome extra guests ahead of frigid cold snap in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The dangerous cold in the forecast is prompting heightened concerns for the homeless. With temperatures expected in the single digits Friday and into Saturday, local organizations are coming together to help get people off the streets and into warm spaces. A Code Blue is in effect...
13 WHAM
Rochester community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
Rochester, N.Y. - Community and clergy members gathered at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church to remember Tyre Nichols, the man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis. Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture | A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death. The group held...
13 WHAM
Crowd calls for changes to policing at vigil remembering Tyre Nichols in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens gathered in Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Wednesday night, chanting Tyre Nichols' name, for a vigil in his memory, on the eve of his funeral in Memphis. Nichols died three days after an encounter with police in Memphis. Five officers have been fired and...
Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York
You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating 500+ years worth of birthdays
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 500+ years with five birthdays celebrated Tuesday at St. John's Home. The celebration honored five residents who made it past 100 years. Dorothy Biedenbach died Tuesday at age 102, but her family still attended the celebration to honor Evelyn Seaver, 103;...
13 WHAM
Volunteers help bring people to shelters in anticipation of bitterly cold weather
Rochester, N.Y. — When temperatures dip below freezing, Gary Harding and his group of volunteers hit the streets of Rochester to help bring people to shelters. The group of good Samaritans drive around the city, looking for people without shelter, and offering to bring them to places like Open Door Mission, House of Mercy and The Vineyard which is set up as a temporary shelter and warming center.
iheart.com
Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses
Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
13 WHAM
Winter took most of January off
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - For Winter weather lovers this January was a complete disappointment. However, if you don't like snow, then you we're probably OK with our weather this past month. The month ended up snow free for many days and much warmer than normal. Only three days this month...
13 WHAM
RIT, St. John Fisher drop COVID-19 vaccination mandates
Rochester, N.Y. — At least two local colleges are dropping their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students. Rochester Institute of Technology announced Monday it would no longer require the vaccination, while St. John Fisher University announced a similar move Thursday. "Recognizing that some members of our community or their loved...
13 WHAM
New center aims to expand eye care access in Rochester
Rochester has a new place to go for comprehensive eye care. Goodwill Vision (formerly known as ABVI) and UR Medicine's Flaum Eye Institute announced Wednesday they will soon open a new eye care clinic inside the Sterns Center for Low Vision at Goodwill Vision Enterprises, 500 South Clinton Avenue. The...
13 WHAM
Milder air ahead of Friday
Thursday February 2, 2023 — Rochester, N.Y. — Conditions will be on the mild side through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly increase before sunrise and continue into the 30s through the afternoon with a southerly breeze. Sunshine will once again cover much of the sky early Thursday before pre-frontal clouds move in Thursday afternoon and an arctic front arrives Thursday evening.
Auburn funeral planned for Michael Hunter, President Biden’s brother-in-law
Michael E. Hunter, the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden, died Thursday at his home, according to a funeral home. He was 72. Hunter’s family is best known locally as the former owners of Hunter Dinerant in Auburn, a diner that Biden and his two sons would visit on their trips to Central New York.
13 WHAM
Man convicted of attempting to rape UR student at Genesee Valley Park
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of attempting to rape a University of Rochester student in 2021. A jury found Courtney Barber, 32, guilty Thursday of first-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors said Barber sexually assaulted a 17-year-old UR student Sept. 18, 2021 on the...
Rochester native breaking barriers in the gymnastics world
Naimah Muhammad became the first gymnast from a HBCU to compete at the NCAA level this past January
