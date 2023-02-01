Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
Middle school student suffers potentially critical injuries during PE class
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A middle school student was taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries after an accident during a PE class Tuesday afternoon, sources confirm. El Paso fire reported that a minor was transported from Guillen Middle School, 900 S. Cotton, to a local hospital with potentially critical injuries. El Paso […]
KVIA
Child seriously injured at Guillen Middle School in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesman for El Paso fire says a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday. An El Paso Independent School District spokesperson described it as an accident that happened during a physical education class. According to officials, campus staff quickly attended to the student and contacted emergency medical personnel and the student's guardian.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces, Sunland Park teachers receive national recognition
Curriculum Associates (CA) has named Laura Bryant of Central Elementary School in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exceptional K-8 teachers from around the country, CA said in a news release.
UPDATE: One person died after motorcycle incident in Lower Valley
Update: The Public Affairs Office has been notified that the Special Traffic Investigation unit did respond to the collision at Phoenix and Hawkins. There has been an update that there is a fatality. When more information is available a notification will be made. ——————————————– EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police is investigating a […]
Riverside Middle School placed on lockout Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student. According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not […]
El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police say one person has died after being stabbed Thursday. Police say the Crimes Against Persons unit responded to Las Palmas Medical Center near UTEP where the victim was taken. Police says officers are still trying to determine where the stabbing took place. It is not known if the victim The post One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Deadly motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley Wednesday night, according to a family member close to the victim. El Paso Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection Hawkins Blvd. and Phoenix Dr. near the El Paso Community College: Valle Verde Campus.
cbs4local.com
Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces parents hope to see school year calendar change
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools hosted its first-ever town hall meeting to discuss the calendar for the upcoming school year. About 25 parents along with members of the Las Cruces National Education Association attended the meeting at Las Cruces Public School Administrative building Thursday night.
El Paso News
Students return to Northeast middle school after morning bomb threat
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from the Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso, were evacuated this Monday morning at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a bomb threat. Local law enforcement agencies along with the El Paso Police department are investigating what they call a non-credible bomb...
El Paso, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The El Paso High School soccer team will have a game with Canutillo High School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
KVIA
Two dog attacks in two days in El Paso; woman seriously injured, child treated at scene
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were injured in two separate dog attacks in as many days, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The first attack happened Monday around 4:15 p.m. at the 200 block of Oil Mill in Tornillo. Officials say a pit bull and bulldog attacked an elderly female, biting her several times on her face, legs and arms.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of pointing gun, physically assault ex-girlfriend
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was arrested and accused of assaulting and pointing a firearm at his ex-girlfriend. Officers arrested 20-year-old Jairo Luna on Wednesday. Officers were called out to the 3200 block of E University Avenue on a call of a person with a...
cbs4local.com
Grant given to YWCA to offer free child care to qualifying families in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region received a grant from the city of El Paso. The grant allows the YWCA to offer free childcare to qualifying families. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The...
Interviews for El Paso Police Chief to be completed this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been two weeks since El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died and an interim police chief has yet to be named. The City of El Paso says that interviews of applicants for interim police chief continue and are expected to be completed this week. The City of El […]
cbs4local.com
New Mexico State Police investigate fiery crash along Anthony Gap
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash on New Mexico State Road 404 between Chaparral and Anthony, also known as the Anthony Gap, Thursday night. The crash involved one vehicle near mile marker five. Our crew was there and said the car fell down...
cbs4local.com
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
Comments / 4