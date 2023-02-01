ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Middle school student suffers potentially critical injuries during PE class

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A middle school student was taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries after an accident during a PE class Tuesday afternoon, sources confirm. El Paso fire reported that a minor was transported from Guillen Middle School, 900 S. Cotton, to a local hospital with potentially critical injuries. El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Child seriously injured at Guillen Middle School in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesman for El Paso fire says a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday. An El Paso Independent School District spokesperson described it as an accident that happened during a physical education class. According to officials, campus staff quickly attended to the student and contacted emergency medical personnel and the student's guardian.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces, Sunland Park teachers receive national recognition

Curriculum Associates (CA) has named Laura Bryant of Central Elementary School in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exceptional K-8 teachers from around the country, CA said in a news release.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UPDATE: One person died after motorcycle incident in Lower Valley

Update: The Public Affairs Office has been notified that the Special Traffic Investigation unit did respond to the collision at Phoenix and Hawkins. There has been an update that there is a fatality. When more information is available a notification will be made. ——————————————– EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police is investigating a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Riverside Middle School placed on lockout Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student. According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police say one person has died after being stabbed Thursday. Police say the Crimes Against Persons unit responded to Las Palmas Medical Center near UTEP where the victim was taken. Police says officers are still trying to determine where the stabbing took place. It is not known if the victim The post One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Deadly motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley Wednesday night, according to a family member close to the victim. El Paso Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection Hawkins Blvd. and Phoenix Dr. near the El Paso Community College: Valle Verde Campus.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces parents hope to see school year calendar change

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools hosted its first-ever town hall meeting to discuss the calendar for the upcoming school year. About 25 parents along with members of the Las Cruces National Education Association attended the meeting at Las Cruces Public School Administrative building Thursday night.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Students return to Northeast middle school after morning bomb threat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from the Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso, were evacuated this Monday morning at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a bomb threat. Local law enforcement agencies along with the El Paso Police department are investigating what they call a non-credible bomb...
EL PASO, TX
High School Soccer PRO

El Paso, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Interviews for El Paso Police Chief to be completed this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been two weeks since El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died and an interim police chief has yet to be named. The City of El Paso says that interviews of applicants for interim police chief continue and are expected to be completed this week. The City of El […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico State Police investigate fiery crash along Anthony Gap

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash on New Mexico State Road 404 between Chaparral and Anthony, also known as the Anthony Gap, Thursday night. The crash involved one vehicle near mile marker five. Our crew was there and said the car fell down...
CHAPARRAL, NM

