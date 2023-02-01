Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Multi-sport standout of Wakefield high school makes college commitment
Senior Hunter Schultz of Wakefield high school has committed to Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska to continue his Football and Basketball careers. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his senior season, he has helped the Trojans to a 16-2 record on the...
News Channel Nebraska
After dotting the national 8-man record book, Neligh-Oakdale star heading to college level
Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale high school is committed to play football at Chadron State next season. "I'd like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates for making me who I am today. I'm thankful for the coaches at Chadron for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity," he said. "I can't wait to begin this amazing journey at my new home."
norfolkneradio.com
Coaches, players announced for Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic
Dave Stoddard, president of the Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic Board of Directors, has announced the coaches, officials, and player rosters for the 2023 game. Greg Wemhoff of Elgin Public/Pope John and Mark Brahmer of Pierce have been named head coaches for the tenth Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
News Channel Nebraska
Rosters set for 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic
NORFOLK Neb. -- The best high school football players and coaches are being recognized, with rosters for the 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic being unveiled Tuesday. Dave Stoddard, president of the Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic Board of Directors, has announced the coaches, officials, and player rosters...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk quarterback set to continue his career in northeast Nebraska after committing to play at college level
Quarterback Kaden Ternus of Norfolk Senior High School has committed to Wayne State College to continue his football career. Ternus made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. He started for the Panthers for three years and was voted a 2022 team captain. He finished his...
thewayneherald.com
James 'Jim' Bush
James D. “Jim” Bush, 92, of Norfolk, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the Norfolk Veterans Home where he had resided since February 2022. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
thewayneherald.com
Rose Cottage to hold grand opening Feb. 11
Elizabeth King’s “Rose Cottage” will kick off its grand opening on Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. with a 1920’s theme open house. The bed and breakfast business resides at 303 E. Tenth St. in the Kings’ home. King welcomes everyone to stop by to see the renovations and enjoy snacks. Visitors are encouraged, but not required, to dress in 1920’s style clothing.
kynt1450.com
Yankton Receives Record Snowfall Amount for the Month of January
Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt is reporting that Yankton received 31.5 inches of snow in the month of January. According to Mundt, that breaks the previous record for the most snow in the month of January in Yankton, which was set at 18.5 inches in both 1998 and 2017. Mundt says...
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-car accident slows down noon traffic in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A two-car accident slowed down noon traffic in Norfolk on Wednesday. Authorities were called to 100 Park Avenue at 11:41 a.m. on the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, two cars could be seen with significant damage to their fronts. There's no word yet on how...
2 Norfolk brothers helping their community with transportation
In early January, North Fork Area Transit suspended its services because it could no longer afford operations, but there are dozens of people in need of transportation.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
KELOLAND TV
Departments in Yankton County spend 100K on snow removal
YANKTON, S.D (KELO)–The City of Yankton has been on clean-up duty since receiving multiple double digit snowfalls. It might not seem that tall of a snow pile, but after a month of dumping snow here at Paddlewheel Point, the snow goes on for most of the field. “We’re running...
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say
While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.
Man allegedly sprayed victim with fire extinguisher, charged with assault
Sioux City police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being sprayed with a fire extinguisher during an alleged burglary on Tuesday.
