Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale high school is committed to play football at Chadron State next season. "I'd like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates for making me who I am today. I'm thankful for the coaches at Chadron for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity," he said. "I can't wait to begin this amazing journey at my new home."

OAKDALE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO