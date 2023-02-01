Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Chief discusses the city’s double homicide case and recent burglaries
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by the Local 5 News studio for Thursday’s Community Update to talk about the investigation into the city’s double homicide investigation and how the Tyre Nichols situation in Memphis affects the Green Bay Police Department.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
radioplusinfo.com
2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of setting house on fire while ex-husband was inside, charged with arson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing two charges nearly one year after she allegedly started a fire in her own home while her ex-husband was inside. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tracey Lynch was charged with arson and first degree endangering safety after allegedly starting a fire in her own home. Back in February 2022 around 10:30 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious situation in the area of Goodell Street.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It was Gen Z humor’: 20-year-old from Green Bay charged with making terrorist threats
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay homeless man accused of stabbing after altercation formally charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man during an alleged altercation has been officially charged. Joseph Roberts, 55, is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries on January 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of Holmgren Way. The Brown County...
Fox11online.com
Lindemann pleads not guilty in Oshkosh boat crash
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Jason Lindemann pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to a boating crash on the Fox River which injured multiple people. After a sheriff's department detective testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday, Lindemann was ordered to stand trial, and immediately entered the not guilty pleas to 21 charges, including two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for the July 9 collision.
WBAY Green Bay
Homeless man charged with stabbing another in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old Green Bay man is charged with stabbing and injuring a homeless man during an argument last week. Joseph Roberts, who’s also homeless, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. The reckless endangerment charge carries up to 10 years in prison.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Ankle monitor put suspect at scene of Green Bay double murder
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc County authorities arrest out-of-state fugitive
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc County authorities arrested an out-of-state fugitive on probation for child abduction. Valettamarie Campbell, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona was taken into custody Thursday. Campbell had previously been sentenced to probation for abduction of a child from a state agency and absconded by failing to report to the...
WBAY Green Bay
Complaint: Man charged in Green Bay killings has history of violence against women
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with the killings of two women in Green Bay Sunday admitted to a history of violence against women, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Richard Sotka: First-Degree Intentional...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness' attorney asks for trial to be postponed following search warrant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- In the wake of another search warrant executed this week, the attorney for Taylor Schabusiness has asked for the March 6 trial to be postponed. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
Extreme cold likely factor in death of Sturgeon Bay man
Sturgeon Bay Police found a deceased man Tuesday morning on the side of the road in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue.
