KMPH.com
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
KMPH.com
Teens on probation arrested, caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were arrested and now face several charges after they were caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spoke with two boys in a vehicle near Peach and Huntington Avenues. Officers say the driver in the vehicle...
Surveillance video reveals final moments of Officer Carrasco
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life. We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon. Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say […]
KMPH.com
Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
KMPH.com
Charges filed against suspect in murder of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr.
FRESNO, Calif. — On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Nathaniel Michael Dixon in the murder of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. The Felony Complaint lists a series of charges allegedly committed by Nathaniel Michael Dixon. F23900837 (Dixon) - Amended Charging Document Filed by...
KMPH.com
Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
KMJ
Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
GV Wire
Visalia Man Gets 24 Years in DUI Killing of Beloved Porterville Motorcyclist
A Visalia man received a 24-year prison sentence last week for a DUI collision that killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist near Porterville. Dominic Casarez, 24, had pleaded no contest in December to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of Louis Munoz. “Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched...
KMPH.com
Man accused of smoking meth, entered school grounds arrested after struggle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he drove onto school grounds while smoking meth. According to Fresno Police, a driver who was not identified was parked in front of Gaston Middle School Thursday morning. A school resource officer asked the man to leave and...
KMPH.com
Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Selma identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the person they say is responsible for the killing of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday. They say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma shot and killed Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. around 11:45 a.m. Homicide detectives Dixon into the...
KMPH.com
Visalia man sentenced to 24 years for fatal DUI motorcycle crash
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — 24-year-old Dominic Casarez was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the 2021 DUI crash that took the life of 58-year-old Louis Munoz of Porterville. On September 22, 2021, around 2:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a crash on Orange Belt Dr. near Avenue 112,...
KMPH.com
Fresno D.A. calls for legislators to hold criminals accountable following officer's murder
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp issued a statement following the death of a Selma police officer who was shot and killed by a convicted felon with prior drug, and armed robbery charges. The officer was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday in...
KMPH.com
Blue lights shine bright at Clovis PD to honor Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr.
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Tributes to Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. are not limited to the city he served but are pouring in from across the Central Valley. One of them was the Clovis Police Department, which lit the exterior of its headquarters in blue lights Thursday night. They say this is done to remember the late Selma Police officer.
Reward offered for information on 2020 Visalia cold case
Visalia Police are teaming up with Valley Crime Stoppers to find the suspect accused of killing a teenager back in 2020.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County Sheriff's Office Reports Murdered Selma Police Officer Identified; 23-Year-Old Suspect Booked into Jail
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County Sheriff Department officials report the Selma Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday is 24 year old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. He began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters and girlfriend, who is currently pregnant with their child. This marks the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department, which was formed in 1893.
KMPH.com
Procession held for fallen Selma police officer at CRMC
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A procession took place Tuesday evening for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed. The Selma Police Department says the officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine Street. He approached the suspect and was shot several times.
Police seek hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver. They say a man in his 20s was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Police say the man was found on the side of the road near Marks and Olive avenues around 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital […]
