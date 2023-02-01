ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Exotic dancer?

The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
ANDREWS, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue holds promotion ceremony

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than two dozen first responders at Horry County Fire Rescue are moving up in their respective careers following a promotional ceremony Thursday night. 25 captains and lieutenants took the next step in their careers, looking to make a difference in their communities. The...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

