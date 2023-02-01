Read full article on original website
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
WYFF4.com
SC woman with only beginner's permit leads deputies on chase; gun, marijuana found in car, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A 19-year-old South Carolina woman with only a beginner's permit lead deputies on a chase with a gun and marijuana in the car, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Authorities say a deputy tried to stop...
WMBF
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-one dogs were seized during an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. According to the report, on Friday an officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to a report of a stray hound dog in the 100 block of Merritt Road.
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
abcnews4.com
Homeless man charged with attacking homeowner with baseball bat in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after a homeowner in North Charleston reported he had been assaulted with a baseball bat, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Rivers Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after vehicle, foot chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto […]
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
wpde.com
Florence family believes police charged wrong person in murder investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Va'Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested two weeks ago without incident on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Police said Smoot’s charges stem from the shooting that killed Tony Michael Smoot on Jan. 8 on Brunson...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
abcnews4.com
Man wanted in Berkeley, Florence counties arrested after Richland County chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted in Berkley and Florence Counties was arrested Tuesday night after a car chase in Richland County, deputies said. 59-year-old Richard Belin led deputies on a brief car chase at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday before crashing a stolen car he was driving, Richland County Sheriff's Department officials said.
Deputies investigate after string of shootings on Georgetown County street where man was killed
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone fired shots into a home on Meadow Street in Georgetown County late Monday night, the second such incident in the area since a man was killed on the same street on Jan. 24, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 […]
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Exotic dancer?
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
wpde.com
N. Charleston man cuts victim's throat, charged with attempted murder: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a suspect that allegedly cut a man's throat on Tuesday night. NCDP responded to Bolton Street around 8:27 p.m. regarding a potential aggravated assault. When officers arrived at the home, two men were sitting on the couch, and one was...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue holds promotion ceremony
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than two dozen first responders at Horry County Fire Rescue are moving up in their respective careers following a promotional ceremony Thursday night. 25 captains and lieutenants took the next step in their careers, looking to make a difference in their communities. The...
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
